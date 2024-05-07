Latin American Sports Headlines at 10:31 a.m. EDT
Thiago Silva to return to Brazilian club Fluminense after leaving Chelsea at the end of the season
In a finish you have to see to believe, three horses hit the finish within a fraction of a second to end the race
Murray made a bad night on the court worse during a moment of frustration on the bench.
Ben Simmons brought a clock briefcase to the "Garden of Time" themed Met Gala, and people had jokes.
Minnesota keeps climbing up the NBA Finals odds.
Minnesota has made Denver look powerless in taking a dominant 2-0 lead as the series now shifts to the Target Center.
The Knicks came away with a Game 1 victory behind Donte DiVincenzo clutch bombs, Josh Hart lightning strikes and another historic performance by Jalen Brunson.
Miami Heat president Pat Riley rebuked comments Jimmy Butler made about the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, while also implying that his star needs to play more.
On today's pod Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde recount Colorado's latest social media drama, potential athlete compensation models, and a man who was arrested for throwing fried chicken at his sister.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Padres-Marlins trade that sent Luis Arraez to San Diego, as well as recap all the action from this weekend in baseball and send birthday wishes to hall-of-famer Willie Mays.
Tuesday's last-2-minute report should be interesting.
The suspensions come after two Team Penske drivers were disqualified from the season-opening race in St. Petersburg.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down matchups to target and avoid and much more for the end of Week 3.
Many fantasy managers become too afraid of making a mistake, of making a wrong decision. Scott Pianowski explains why that fear is a detriment.
The way things are going, the reigning champion Nuggets may not play another game at home this season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down some of the trickiest batters to gauge so far this season in the latest edition of The Buzz.
Starting pitchers in fantasy football have been compared to running backs in fantasy baseball — but have we made an error in not prioritizing relief pitchers more? Scott Pianowski investigates.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up some updates from around the minor leagues, leading with yet another of Baltimore's top prospects.
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
The PGA Championship will have a field stacked with stars from both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.