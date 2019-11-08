The Latest: Young says Ohio St suspension due to loan FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, top, sacks Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State says defensive end Chase Young won't play Saturday against Maryland because of a possible NCAA "issue" in 2018. The surprising news was announced by the school with team's status report and depth chart for the coming game. The statement says Young is being held out because of a "possible NCAA issue from last year" the athletic department is "looking into." (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- The Latest on Ohio State's defensive end Chase Young's suspension (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young says his suspension for Saturday's game against Maryland is fallout from borrowing money from a family friend last year.

In a statement posted on Young's Twitter account, the All-American acknowledged that "I made a mistake" by accepting the loan. He says he repaid it in full and is ''working with the University and NCAA to get back on the field as soon as possible.''

Young's tweet came after the university announced he would be unavailable for the Maryland game because of a ''possible NCAA issue.''

9:45 a.m.

Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young won't play Saturday against Maryland because of a possible NCAA ''issue'' in 2018.

The surprising news was announced by the school with team's status report and depth chart for the coming game. The statement says Young is being held out because of a ''possible NCAA issue from last year'' the athletic department is ''looking into.'' The school did not elaborate on what Young may have done or say for how long he might be out.

Young leads the nation in sacks with 13.5 after a dominant performance two weeks ago against Wisconsin that thrust him into the Heisman Trophy race. The junior was a preseason AP All-American and is projected to be one of the first players taken in next year's NFL draft.

The third-ranked Buckeyes were No. 1 in this week's initial College Football Playoff rankings. They were off last week and face Rutgers next week before finishing the season against No. 5 Penn State and No. 14 Michigan.

Young is a former five-star recruit from Maryland. He has been one of the best players in the country, regardless of position, this season, anchoring an Ohio State defense that leads the nation in yards per play (3.59).

