Latest on Yankees in World Baseball Classic: Jonathan Loaisiga surrenders Nicaragua's lead in loss to Israel

Mar 12, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Nicaragua relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (43) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against Israel at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / © Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the latest updates on Yankees who are playing in the World Baseball Classic...

March 12, 10:44 p.m.

Yankees reliever Jonathan Loaisiga blew Nicaragua's one-run, eighth-inning lead in a 3-1 loss to Israel.

The Pool D matchup Sunday at loanDepot Park in Miami dropped Nicaragua to 0-2.

Loaisiga followed seven scoreless frames by four Nicaragua pitchers -- all lacking MLB experience -- and surrendered three runs on as many hits on 28 pitches (19 strikes) in the pivotal one inning of work.

He walked one batter and did not record a strikeout.

After a 4-3 groundout by Matt Mervis to start the inning, Loaisiga allowed an Alex Dickerson single and hit the following batter -- Ryan Lavarnway -- with a pitch.

Spencer Horwitz slapped an opposite-field single to left on a 1-2 count, scoring the pinch-running Jakob Goldfarb from second and tying the score at one apiece.

Loaisiga, after a mound visit, intentionally walked Noah Mendlinger to load the bases and subsequently turned a Michael Wielansky comebacker into a 1-2 putout at the plate.

However, Loaisiga was unable to limit the damage. Garrett Stubbs smacked a ground-rule double to left, scoring Horwitz and Mendlinger, before Loaisiga ended the inning on Zack Gelof's 5-3 groundout.

Noon games against the Dominican Republic (Monday) and Venezuela (Tuesday) await Nicaragua.