Latest on Yankees' pursuit of free agent DJ LeMahieu: New York 'not certain' they will land him

DJ LeMahieu takes a practice swing while wearing sunglasses

The Yankees have made it clear that re-signing DJ LeMahieu is their top priority of the offseason at the moment. Here's the latest...

Dec. 8, 11:43 a.m.



In his latest piece about the Yankees' starting pitching options, SNY's Andy Martino noted the Yankees working on a budget this offseason due to the losses taken because of the pandemic last season.



LeMahieu, then, is the priority with a cap on spending. Martino says both sides are in talks, and the Yankees are "hoping to get him but not certain that they will."

Dec. 3, 2:57 p.m.





Because LeMahieu will likely need a big chunk of money to land, the Yankees are waiting for his free agency to end one way or another before seeing where else they can look, per SNY’s Andy Martino.

Several agents told Martino this, saying the Yankees continued to pursue LeMahieu despite the starting pitching market being something they could dabble in.

Nov. 18, 5:46 p.m.

After Robinson Cano was suspended for performance-enhancing drugs, the Mets emerges as a possible landing spot for LeMahieu. However, SNY’s Andy Martino still believes the Yankees to have the edge on their New York counterpart at the moment.

LeMahieu has already made it known that he likes the Yankees fit. The Mets also have options like Andres Gimenez and Jeff McNeil to move into that second base role to fill in for Cano. With Steve Cohen owning the team now, though, the Mets can’t be ruled out until a deal is inked.

Nov. 11, 5:00 p.m.

As expected, LeMahieu declined his $18.9 million qualifying offer from the Yankees, and will head into free agency looking for a much bigger deal.

The reigning American League batting champ has earned that over the past two seasons with the pinstripes, easily serving as the team’s MVP in that span. The Yankees are very much in the mix to re-sign him, as LeMahieu has mentioned his want to return.

The 32-year-old has hit .336/.386/.536 in his two seasons with the Yanks, and has been an MVP candidate in both seasons.