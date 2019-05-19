Latest on Yankees' injured players: James Paxton still feels discomfort in knee

The Yankees have been decimated by injuries this year, with roughly a dozen key players going down. Check back here for the latest updates on the walking wounded.

10-day IL : Aaron Judge, Jonathan Loaisiga, James Paxton, Giancarlo Stanton, Troy Tulowitzki, Miguel Andujar

60-day IL : Jacoby Ellsbury, Didi Gregorius, Luis Severino, Dellin Betances, Greg Bird, Jordan Montgomery

May 19, 12:26 PM:

James Paxton still felt some discomfort in his knee while throwing a bullpen session on Sunday. Because of that discomfort, he will throw another bullpen session on Tuesday instead of jumping back into the rotation, reports Randy Miller of NJAM.

May 19, 11:32 AM:

The Yankees are hopeful that Masahiro Tanaka, who left Saturday's game early after taking a line drive off his shin, will be able to make his next scheduled start, reports Pete Caldera of the Bergen Record.

May 19, 12:21 AM:

James Paxton is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday, and if all goes well he should be cleared to start at some point within the next week. Paxton said he still felt "something" in his left knee during his Friday bullpen, but it's been less and less each time he's thrown.

May 18, 11:27 AM:

Didi Gregorius is scheduled to play shortstop in an extended Spring Training game on Monday, according to Aaron Boone. "It puts a smile on my face," the Yankees manager said. He added that if things continue to progress as is, Gregorius could return to the Yankees sometime in June.

Boone also provided an update on Giancarlo Stanton, who is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class-A Tampa on Monday.

May 17, 4:24 PM:

After being "pleasantly surprised" that there was no soreness in his injured knee when he woke up Wednesday, James Paxton threw his bullpen on Friday to the liking of manager Aaron Boone. During the session, he would pitch then sit like he would during a game. He did that a couple times, and took some pitching fielding practice, per ESPN's Coley Harvey.

There is hope that if Paxton continues to feel good, he could rejoin the rotation at some point next week.

May 15, 12:43 PM:

James Paxton was "pleasantly surprised" to wake up Wednesday without any soreness or swelling in his injured left knee, and was set to throw a bullpen session on Friday, he told reporters. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Paxton won't necessarily need a rehab start before returning.

May 14, 5:04 PM:

Giancarlo Stanton's diagnosis has been called a left shoulder strain, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. The Yankees have been pretty vague about what exactly Stanton has been dealing with since his Grad 1 left biceps strain was healed. We did know it was the shoulder that was ailing him, but now we know exactly what it is.

May 14, 11:45 AM:

Giancarlo Stanton's progression from a Grade 1 left biceps strain reached the batter's box Monday. The slugger took live at-bats at extended spring training in Tampa, but there is still no timetable for his return.

May 13, 5:47 PM:

The Yankees placed Miguel Andujar back on the injured list on Monday and are not ruling out surgery from a labrum tear in his right shoulder.

While Andujar missed 28 games from April 1 to May 3, he was 3-for-34 upon his return. Manager Aaron Boone said he thought the injury "is a contributing factor to some of the struggles" in addition to his throwing motion. Surgery would end Andujar's 2019 season.

May 13, 3:57 PM:

James Paxton played catch in the concourse and threw off flat ground in the cage with no issues in his left knee, according to YES Network's Meredith Marakovits. The Yankees will have Paxton throw a bullpen session on Tuesday.

May 13, 3:21 PM:

Just as the Yankees get one player back, another goes down. While the Yankees had Aaron Hicks back in the lineup batting leadoff on Monday against the Orioles, Jonathan Loaisiga was placed on the IL retroactive to Friday with a sore right shoulder after originally being scheduled to start the game. The Yankees recalled right-hander Chance Adams from Triple-A to replace Loaisiga while Luis Cessa gets the start.

Meanwhile, outfielder Mike Tauchman was optioned to Triple-A to make room for Hicks.

May 12, 11:18 AM:

Aaron Hicks will be activated from the IL prior to Monday's game, Yankees manger Aaron Boone said on Sunday.

Hicks got the first hit of his rehab assignment on Saturday by belting a solo home run from the right side in the first inning fo Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Hicks was 0-for-14 on his rehab assignment before the at-bat, but Scranton manager Jay Bell said the night before he could tell Hicks was "close."

May 11, 10:37 PM

Aaron Hicks' rehab stint continued to go poorly on Friday night. The center fielder went 0-for-3 with a walk for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and is now 0-for-14 overall in four rehab games.

The Yankees expect Hicks to return as early as Monday and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre manager Jay Bell believes Hicks is "getting close."

"Certainly, timing wise, he's in the process of getting there," Bell told reporters after the game. "Just seeing balls off the batt and that kind of stuff. He's going to be fine."

May 10, 6:01 PM:

Didi Gregorius (Tommy John surgery) took grounders in Tampa on Friday, and Aaron Boone said the shortstop should begin playing in extended Spring Training games in about 10 days.

May 9, 8:48 PM:

Despite hope that he'd be ready to return for this weekend's series against the Rays in Tampa, Aaron Hicks (back) will play in three more rehab games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this weekend and is scheduled to be activated on Monday, when the Yankees begin a three-game series against the Orioles in the Bronx.

Meanwhile, Aaron Judge (oblique) has yet to take part in baseball activities, but Aaron Boone says he's improving. There are no timetables for Judge or Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder.)

May 8, 3:54 PM:

Aaron Boone gave some good injury update news on Wednesday, as he said the team believes Aaron Hicks could return at some point this weekend. There has been no definitive date set, but there is hope he will be back in the outfield.

Hicks did very well in his extended Spring Training, and though he hasn't gotten a hit in two games with Class A Tampa, the Yankees seem confident he is reaching his benchmarks to come back.

May 6, 10:04 PM:

Giancarlo Stanton, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury ever since he went on the IL with a biceps strain, said he will swing in the batting cage on Tuesday but still doesn't know when he will return.

May 6, 9:36 PM:

Aaron Hicks, who has been out since spring training with a back injury, went 0-for-4 in his first rehab game with High-A Tampa on Monday.

Hicks, who could be activated over the weekend, flew out twice, grounded out once and struck out once. He played eight innings in center field.

May 6, 3:47 PM:

Dellin Betances began a throwing program on Monday -- making 25 throws from 60 feet -- but said afterwards that he isn't close to returning.

Though he's making progress, Betances told reporters there's "no way" he'll be ready before June.

May 6, 10:46 AM:

The Yankees officially activated Clint Frazier off the 10-day IL on Monday.

The outfielder will rejoin the Yankees after missing two weeks with a left ankle sprain. He was hitting .324/.342/.632 with six home runs and 17 RBI before landing on the IL.

May 5, 8:21 PM:

Outfielder Clint Frazier will return from a two-week stint on the injured list for Monday's game against the Mariners, manager Aaron Boone said after Sunday's rain-shortened win.

May 5, 12:21 PM:

GM Brian Cashman gave a slew of injury updates on Sunday afternoon during an appearance on SiriusXM Radio:

James Paxton will "probably" be out a maximum of three weeks.

Aaron Hicks could be activated from the IL next weekend.

Giancarlo Stanton will take batting practice this week.

Didi Gregorius will complete his throwing program this week.

Cashman also confirmed what was already pretty much known: Luis Severino will not return until after the All-Star break.

Additionally, manager Aaron Boone said Dellin Betances is beginning a throwing program Monday. The expectation is that he can rejoin the team sometime in June.

May 4, 11:07 PM:

The Yankees are still awaiting the results of James Paxton's MRI on his sore left knee, which caused him to leave Friday's game after the third inning. Boone said it is possible they skip his next start.

Greg Bird was in the Yankees clubhouse on Saturday and was no longer wearing a walking boot. Bird, who is on the IL with a left plantar fascia tear, told reporters he has been walking on a treadmill but still no timetable on a possible return. He added that the injury occurred when he felt a pop in his left foot while running.

May 3, 4:30 PM:

Aaron Boone provided some good news on Friday when he revealed Miguel Andujar would be back with the Yankees on Saturday.

He also rattled off updates on the following players:

Clint Frazier: Will play two rehab games with Double-A Trenton this weekend and is expected to be activated off the IL and rejoin the team on Monday.

Aaron Hicks: Taking at-bats. Still needs more at-bats before beginning rehab games. Timetable on Hicks returning to team is about a week to 10 days.

Troy Tulowitzki: Has been shut down for another week after sustaining a mild calf strain. Boone is unsure if it is the same injury getting worse or if this is a new injury.

Giancarlo Stanton: He was at Yankee Stadium for Friday's game but Boone did not have any update to provide.

Aaron Judge: Still no baseball activities but improving in weight room and with range of motion. Boone still not comfortable setting timetable yet.

Didi Gregorius: A few weeks away from beginning any sort of rehab assignment. Boone categorized his progress as "best case scenario" so far.

May 2, 12:35 PM:

Outfielder Aaron Hicks has three hits, including a double and a home run, in an extended spring training game on Thursday, a day after he went 1-for-3 with two walks. Hicks also had an outfield assist as he looks to return from a back injury that has kept him out since spring training.

Aaron Hicks homered in his first at-bat today at extended spring for #Yankees. pic.twitter.com/AHvYRxUOZN - Max Wildstein (@MaxWildstein) May 2, 2019

May 2, 10:18 AM:

Infielder DJ LeMahieu, who left Sunday's game and missed the Yankees' past two games with right knee inflammation, believes he is "really close" to returning and could come back as soon as Friday, according to Newsday's Erik Boland. He was running on the field before Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

May 1, 7:28 PM:

Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki was removed from his rehab game with Class A Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday night after experiencing "tightness" in his left calf, per Boland. Though it was said to be just a "precaution," manager Aaron Boone noted he was hit in the leg by a pitch last night, but finished the game.

Tulowitzki was already down rehabbing a calf strain, so hopefully this isn't a setback on that initial ailment.

May 1, 2:15 PM:

Outfielder Clint Frazier was going through defensive work in left field before Wednesday's game in Phoenix, according to the Daily News. Frazier is recovering from a left ankle sprain.

April 30, 8:52 PM:

Yankees 3B Miguel Andujar is close to returning to the team, but his rehab start with the Tampa Tarpons didn't go that well. He was 0-for-4 with two popouts, a groundout, and fly out over seven innings. He also committed two errors in the field at third base.

That's not what New York wants to see from Andujar, who is working back from a partially torn labrum.

April 29, 6:02 p.m.

Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu is day-to-day after an MRI revealed right knee inflammation. LeMahieu, who suffered a bruised knee on Friday after fouling a ball off his right leg, left Sunday's game in the third inning.

X-rays came back negative on Sunday, and Monday's MRI revealed inflammation. Neither he nor manager Aaron Boone were concerned about LeMahieu joining the crowded injured list, and LeMahieu was hopeful he would play Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

April 26, 5:25 p.m.

The Yankees received some encouraging news regarding Andujar on Friday. The third baseman played five innings in an extended Spring Training game and went 2-for-3 with a walk and home run.

It was his first rehab game since he sustained a partially torn labrum on April 1.

April 25, 4:30 p.m.

It was revelaed that Stanton's strained biceps had healed. But that good news was canceled out by the bad news that Stanton was dealing with a new shoulder injury.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, the new shoulder injury is only expected to cost Stanton an additional week.

Stanton, who received a cortisone shot in his shoulder and is resting for a few days, said on Wednesday that his return would be delayed due to feeling some "residual stuff" in his left shoulder, according to the New York Times' James Wagner.