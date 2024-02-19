Latest on Yankees and Blake Snell

TAMPA -- Earlier in the offseason, the mutual interest between the Yankees and two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell was clear. Snell made it known that he was interested in playing for the Yanks, and by January the team had made an offer.

For more than a month, however, there has been no momentum between the sides or progress toward a deal, according to two league sources. The Yankees technically pulled their initial offer once it was rejected, according to one of the league sources, though that does not preclude future discussions.

Inside the clubhouse and around the team’s complex, one gathers a clear expectation that the Yankees will roll with their current starting rotation. The team also expressed interest earlier this winter in Jordan Montgomery, but that hasn’t gone anywhere, either.

As long as Snell and Mongomery remain on the open market, they can’t be totally ruled out for the Yankees -- and once talks start, they can move quickly. But as of late Monday morning, it wasn’t moving at all.