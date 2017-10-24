The Latest: Astros first baseman Gurriel's hairstyle a hit

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Latest on Game 1 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel has one of the most unique hairstyles in all of sports.

Of course, it's hidden for much of games under his hat, but when viewed in all its splendor, it resembles a cockatiel. It's a towering mass that could be styled using an eggbeater.

Brian McCann, the Cuban's teammate, says he has a man crush on Gurriel because of his 'do.

Houston manager A.J. Hinch says he agrees with McCann and that there's a race to remove Gurriel's helmet when he produces a big hit or defensive play.

Outfielder George Springer donned a wig similar to Gurriel's hair to serve food on the team plane.

---

3:30 p.m.

The longest lines at Dodger Stadium aren't for cold drinks or food, they're for souvenirs.

Fans snaked their way along concourses waiting in 100-plus degree heat to purchase blue-and-white jerseys and hats, although many of the potential buyers were already wearing Dodger clothing.

Stadium workers tried to herd the souvenir hunters away from mixing with the food and drink lines, which were considerably shorter.

---

2:45 p.m.

The temperature is 104 degrees as the Dodgers take batting practice ahead of Game 1 of the World Series.

The skies are cloudless and a piercing sun is baking Dodger Stadium.

Fewer fans than usual are in the outfield pavilion seats watching the team, while others are seeking any shade they can find.

---

2:40 p.m.

There's the actual baseball played during the World Series, then there's the gamesmanship between the teams.

The Astros took the field 15 minutes later than scheduled for batting practice on Monday night because the Dodgers hadn't wrapped up their session yet. The stadium's audio system switched from rap to soft rock for Houston's batters to take their cuts.