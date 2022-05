Associated Press

The WNBA will begin its 26th season this weekend with several intriguing storylines, including the potential retirement of Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles, the return of Becky Hammon as a coach and the absence of Brittney Griner. There is no bigger headline engulfing the league than Griner. The Mercury's All-Star center remains in Russia after being detained following her arrival at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17.