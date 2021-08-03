Latest Wentz injury shows Eagles traded former QB due to more than just rift with Pederson | You Pod to Win the Game Latest Wentz injury shows Eagles traded former QB due to more than just rift with Pederson | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writers Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the foot injury for Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. Indianapolis’ new QB will miss from 5-12 weeks. How will this affect an up and coming Colts squad? What does this mean for Wentz’s future with the Colts and the league? How smart do the Eagles look for cutting ties with the often injured signal caller?