Latest weather forecast for Patriots vs. Browns Week 8 calls for rainy conditions

The Cleveland Browns already have a tough task Sunday in trying to beat the undefeated New England Patriots on the road, and Mother Nature could pose even more problems at Gillette Stadium.

The weather forecast for the Week 8 matchup calls for plenty of rain.

According to NBC 10, conditions in Foxboro around the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff time Sunday should include cloudy skies with temperatures in the high 40s to low 50s, along with a 100 percent chance of rain. Winds should blow from the southeast around 5 mph.

Similarly, sloppy conditions were predicted for the Patriots' Week 6 game against the New York Giants, but Mother Nature spared Gillette Stadium from any rain.

Given how hard it is to accurately predict the forecast at kickoff, when does Patriots coach Bill Belichick talk to his players about how weather could impact the game?

"As late as possible," Belichick explained to reporters Friday. "I mean, the Giant game, it was supposed to be the monsoon and everything you hear, and like usual, there was not one drop of rain. And, I'd say minimal wind. Although there was some wind, it was across the field, so it didn't really affect the game much. We went down to Miami, we thought it was going to be hot. We thought it was going to be hot when the game was scheduled, we thought it was going to be hot in training camp, we thought it was going to be hot the week before the game, we thought it was going to be hot the day of the game. And it was. So, predicting heat in Miami in September, whatever it was, 15th, or whenever we played them – you know, maybe you and I could figure that out.

"Yeah, the rest of it, look, I've seen the forecast, but this is the same exact same forecast we had for the Giants – not one drop of rain. So, we'll see. I mean, I don't know. I'm sure it's hard to get it right, especially specific locations such as this. Like, where it is 10 miles from here and where it is here makes all the difference in the world to us. So, that's the world we're in, so we'll see."

Bill Belichick actually cracks a smile in a press conference... when asked if he has a future in weather forecasting, after analyzing Sunday's rainy forecast. pic.twitter.com/9LGiWymyQT — Ryan Breton (@RyanBretonWX) October 25, 2019

The Patriots have won 19 consecutive games at Gillette Stadium, including the playoffs. Oddsmakers are expecting the Patriots, who are now 13-point betting favorites over the Browns, to extend that streak to 20 games Sunday.

