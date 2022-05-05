Latest way-too-early 2023 NFL mock draft is loaded with Alabama stars

The 2022 NFL draft may have just concluded and we may still be a few months away from the 2022 college football season, but that doesn’t stop the football world from looking ahead.

ESPN’s Todd McShay released his latest 2023 way-too-early NFL mock draft and it is loaded with six Crimson Tide players. Having that many in the first round would tie the 2004 Miami Hurricanes for most players selected in the first round. Some believe Alabama could have seven and break the record next year, however.

Whether it be the team’s Heisman-winning quarterback, or a few first-year players who are joining via the transfer portal, the Crimson Tide is expected to be very well-represented in next year’s draft.

2. Bryce Young (QB) - Detroit Lions

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Alabama’s Heisman-winning quarterback is expected to be reunited with Jameson Williams after being selected No. 2 overall by the Detroit Lions.

3. Will Anderson Jr. (LB/EDGE) - New York Jets

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Will Anderson Jr. is expected to dominate college football, once again, and the New York Jets would select him in hopes that he would carry that over to the NFL.

10. Eli Ricks (CB) - Washington Commanders

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Eli Ricks has yet to appear for the Crimson Tide in a regular season game. The defensive back transferred in from LSU and is expected to see his draft stock catapult inside the top-10, where Washington will look to continue their streak of adding former Alabama stars to their roster.

24. Henry To'oTo'o (LB) - Dallas Cowboys

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Henry To’oTo’o is another transfer Alabama landed, except he joined from Tennessee. The Dallas Cowboys will look to add to their already-dominant defense with To’oTo’o’s versatility.

27. Jahmyr Gibbs (RB) - Miami Dolphins

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The Miami Dolphins is another NFL franchise that is no stranger to drafting former Crimson Tide stars. Gibbs has proven talent and did so while at Georgia Tech. He transferred into Alabama this offseason and is expected to have a big impact.

29. Emil Ekiyor Jr. (G) - Green Bay Packers

Emil Ekiyor Jr.

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers don’t typically draft offensive personnel in the first round, so this would be a bit of a shake up. However, Ekiyor is poised to have a strong 2022 season that could cement him as a first-round selection in 2023.

