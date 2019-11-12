Latest Warriors lowlights: Jordan Poole biffs wide-open layup; Draymond Green gets ejected

Draymond Green said the Warriors ” f—ing suck right now” a couple weeks ago.

He probably didn’t know just how bad it would get.

In Golden State’s loss to the Jazz last night, Jordan Poole made a great cut then – perhaps fearing elite shot-blocker Rudy Gobert – missed the rim entirely on a wide-open layup:

Poole offensively rebounded his own miss and had another good look near the basket. But, by that point, Gobert got in position to bother the follow.

Later in the game, Green got ejected for arguing a foul call:

Green, via Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area:

I disagreed with that call and I’m never going to be OK with another grown man telling me ‘Don’t talk,'” Green told reporters after the game. “If you feel you got the call wrong, or right, you don’t tell me not to talk. I’m a grown man. I got my own kids.”

