Latest Vikings news impacts Patriots’ draft strategy

Rumors are flying ahead of the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, and one particular rumor could prove important to the New England Patriots.

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to keep both of their first-round picks at No. 11 and No. 23 overall, per a report from Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.

Shultz also noted that Minnesota continues to explore their options.

This is of importance to the Patriots, given that Minnesota is interested in New England’s third overall selection, particularly if North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is still on the board. A hypothetical draft day trade would likely include Minnesota’s two first-round picks, plus more, to move all the way up to No. 3.

NFL Draft notes I’ve gathered after speaking with multiple team sources: • #AZCardinals are driving a hard bargain to move back and are “more than happy” to take Marvin Harrison Jr. at 4 • #Chargers have explored moving down from 5, but are content staying put — likely to… pic.twitter.com/24hn81sAAB — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 24, 2024

New England has reportedly received “laughable” offers for the draft pick to this point. Both reports have indicated that a Patriots-Vikings deal is unlikely, although things could change quickly on Thursday night.

The Patriots appear to be set with picking third overall, as they look to revitalize their franchise.

