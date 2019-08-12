The Latest: Lawyer to UW: Reject stereotype, enroll Cephus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Latest on University of Wisconsin football player Quintez Cephus (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

An attorney for former University of Wisconsin-Madison receiver Quintez Cephus is asking the university to reject the idea that black men are sexually aggressive and let Cephus return to school after a jury acquitted him of sexual assault.

Cephus applied for reinstatement last week after the jury found him not guilty of two sexual assault charges. University officials say they're working to gather more information about the case.

Cephus appeared at a news conference Monday with members of the football team and his attorney, Stephen Meyer.

Meyer said the university needs to think about how people of color will view its decision. He urged the university to follow the jurors' lead and reject the racial stereotype that black men are sexually aggressive.

Cephus told reporters he's not angry at the university and he knows his former teammates support him.

2:20 p.m.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison says no decision has been made about whether to readmit a football player who had been expelled after being charged with sexual assault.

Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus applied for reinstatement last week after a jury found him not guilty of two sexual assault charges. His attorney Stephen Meyer said Monday that the university is sending a ''clear message'' that they don't want Cephus back.

The university says in a statement posted on its website that Meyer is false. It says that the university is working to gather information, including all relevant court records, and will complete its review ''as quickly as possible.''

The university also notes that its code of student conduct is separate from criminal law and students may be held responsible for violations regardless of whether they are also criminal.

12:42 p.m.

The attorney for former Wisconsin football player Quintez Cephus says university officials are sending a ''clear message'' they don't want the former Badgers wide receiver back despite his acquittal in a sexual assault case.

Attorney Stephen Meyer said Monday that discussions have collapsed. University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said Monday she couldn't comment due to privacy rules.

Cephus filed a petition for readmission last week, just days after a jury found him not guilty of sexually assaulting two students who said he had raped them.

Meyer says the university has made clear it won't make a decision until ''well after the semester has started.''

Cephus and current Badger players planned a news conference Monday on his case. Meyer says players have sent an email supporting Cephus to UW-Madison Chancellor Becky Blank.