Latest USA TODAY Sports projections have Buffs playing in the Independence Bowl

The Colorado Buffaloes started the year 3-0 with wins over TCU and Nebraska. The season was going well and the bowl game buzz was through the roof.

A few weeks later, the Buffs are 4-3 following a stunning double-overtime loss to Stanford after blowing a 29-0 halftime lead.

Their bowl hopes have dwindled, especially with a tough stretch of Pac-12 games ahead. They have a bye in Week 8 and time to regroup. After that, they face UCLA, Oregon State, Arizona, Washington State and Utah. They need to win at least two to become bowl eligible.

On Tuesday, Erick Smith of USA TODAY Sports projected the Buffs to play Iowa State in the Independence Bowl.

It’s a far cry from where the Buffs were projected earlier in the season, but making a bowl game in head coach Deion Sanders’ first season remains an accomplishment.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire