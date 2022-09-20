Latest USA TODAY Sports’ bowl projections have Auburn facing off with the Big 12

Despite the 41-12 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, bowl projections are still in favor of the Auburn Tigers. They can get back on track and improve to 3-1 on Saturday when they host the Missouri Tigers.

These teams have met three times in their history and only once in the regular season. Their first SEC matchup came in the 2013 SEC Championship. Auburn outscored Mizzou 59-42 on that day.

While that game is still days away, we will shift our focus to the latest bowl game projections from USA TODAY Sports.

Texas Bowl on Dec. 28 in Houston, Texas

Erick Smith of USA TODAY Sports projects the Baylor Bears will face off with the Auburn Tigers in the annual Texas Bowl featuring the Big 12 and the SEC.

Last year the Bears faced off with Ole Miss in the All State Sugar Bowl. It ended with a 21-7 victory over the Rebels. Auburn fell to future Big 12 school Houston in the Birmingham Bowl, 17-13.

Both teams are currently 2-1 with losses against top 25 teams. Baylor lost to BYU in Week 2 and bounced back against Texas State on Saturday. Auburn and Baylor have met four times in their history, the first was a 33-13 victory over the Bears in the 1954 Gator Bowl. Baylor is 2-0-1 against Auburn since that game.

The rest of the SEC bowl projections:

UCLA vs Florida: Las Vegas Bowl (Pac-12 vs SEC)

UCF vs Mississippi State: Birmingham Bowl (American vs SEC)

Iowa State vs LSU: Liberty Bowl (Big 12 vs SEC)

Florida State vs Texas A&M: Gator Bowl (ACC vs SEC)

Michigan State vs Ole Miss: Music City Bowl (Big Ten vs SEC)

Miami (Fl) vs Tennessee: ReliaQuest Bowl (ACC/Big Ten vs SEC)

Oklahoma State vs Arkansas: Sugar Bowl (Big 12 vs SEC)

Oklahoma vs Georgia: Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal)

Ohio State vs Alabama: Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal)

Georgia vs Alabama: CFP title game

