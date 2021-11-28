Latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll shows shakeup as postseason begins

The 2021 college football regular season is complete, and teams now look on to conference championships, bowl games and for a few programs, a potential run at a national championship.

Ohio State was upset by Michigan for the first time in years, Alabama won a nail-biter in the Iron Bowl and Oklahoma State held off Oklahoma for a top-10 win resumé boost.

With plenty of upsets, close games and surprises, here’s how the latest version of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Full rankings

Schools dropped out

No. 18 Wisconsin; No. 20 Texas-San Antonio.

Others receiving votes

Wisconsin 100; Texas-San Antonio 36; Appalachian State 30; Air Force 16; Minnesota 13; Purdue 11; Utah State 8; Coastal Carolina 8; Penn State 5; UCLA 3; Fresno State 3; Mississippi State 2.

