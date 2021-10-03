The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and where LSU opponents rank

The LSU Tigers were close to getting back into the top 25 of the coaches poll. All they had to do was beat the No. 22 Auburn Tigers in Death Valley, only it didn’t happen. USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released on Sunday. The Tigers now sit at 3-2 with another top 25 matchup this week against the Kentucky Wildcats. Their opponent upset the Florida Gators at home, and host the Bayou Bengals on Saturday night.

Alabama had a huge matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels but they raced out to a 35-0 lead in the second half. Georgia also faced a top 12 team in the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks, much like Alabama it wasn’t close. Texas A&M Aggies came in as the No. 15 team but fell to Mississippi State at home.

A look at the full coaches poll after week five’s games.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Alabama 5-0 1,623 (63) – 2 Georgia 5-0 1,562 (2) – 3 Iowa 5-0 1,429 +2 4 Penn State 5-0 1,397 +2 5 Oklahoma 5-0 1,380 -1 6 Cincinnati 4-0 1,358 +2 7 Ohio State 4-1 1,172 +3 8 Michigan 5-0 1,125 +6 9 Oregon 4-1 1,000 -6 10 BYU 5-0 968 +5 11 Michigan State 5-0 911 +5 12 Oklahoma State 5-0 798 +6 13 Notre Dame 4-1 777 -6 14 Kentucky 5-0 758 +9 15 Coastal Carolina 5-0 699 +1 16 Arkansas 4-1 652 -5 17 Ole Miss 3-1 629 -5 18 Florida 3-2 464 -9 19 Auburn 4-1 463 +3 20 Wake Forest 5-0 441 +5 21 Clemson 3-2 288 -2 22 North Carolina State 4-1 257 +6 23 Texas 4-1 256 +3 24 SMU 5-0 142 +8 25 Arizona State 4-1 141 +12

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 13 Texas A&M; No. 20 UCLA; No. 21 Fresno State; No. 24 Baylor.

Others receiving votes:

Texas A&M 105; San Diego State 103; Baylor 40; Pittsburgh 34; Oregon State 27; Iowa State 27; Virginia Tech 24; Boston College 14; Texas-San Antonio 13; Appalachian State 11; Fresno State 8; Liberty 7; Mississippi State 6; North Carolina 5; Maryland 5; Western Michigan 2; Texas Tech 2; UL Lafayette 1; Nevada 1.

How does the rest of the season look for LSU?

Oct. 9 at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats

A huge matchup in Lexington, Kentucky, for the Tigers. Can they avoid a 3-3 start to the season? The Wildcats are coming off the upset win over the then No. 9 ranked Florida Gators.

Oct. 16 vs No. 18 Florida Gators

Florida is coming off the upset loss where they fell in Lexington for the first time since 1986. In two weeks they will look for redemption against the Tigers. Can LSU find a way to win this game?

Oct. 23 at No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels

It wasn’t a fun game for the Ole Miss Rebels after many thought they would give Alabama a run on Saturday. It was the Tide that rolled to a five-touchdown lead early in the second half. They will still give LSU a fight, can the Tigers find a way on the road?

Nov. 6 at No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama played suffocating defense on Saturday against the Rebels and Brian Robinson Jr ran as a man possessed. David vs Goliath when the Tigers and Tide meet following the open date. Can LSU find a way to win in Tuscaloosa for the second consecutive time?

Nov. 13 vs No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks

The Arkansas Razorbacks started off the season streaking after knocking off both Texas and Texas A&M. They ran into the Georgia buzzsaw on Saturday afternoon. Arkansas still poses a huge threat to LSU. Can they generate enough offense to pull off the win?

