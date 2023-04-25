Latest USA TODAY NFL mock draft has C.J. Stroud falling, other Buckeyes landing in different spots

If you’ve been around the news cycle the last week or so, some bizarre news about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has surfaced. Those of us around the program know what kind of person Stroud is, but he’s been attacked by media members and supposedly NFL executives on his ability to process information (as if).

Because of it, a lot of the latest NFL mock drafts seem to be listening and have Stroud falling down the board just a bit.

We decided to check in with the most recent USA TODAY NFL mock draft from Nate Davis, and yes, Stroud has fallen in his latest as well. And while the OSU quarterback isn’t the only Ohio State player we’re watching, it’s worth noting where things are going.

Here’s a look at where Davis has Stroud and other OSU players landing in his latest first-round mock draft. We count down towards the highest of the trio expected to be off the board on day one in Kansas City.

Paris Johnson Jr, Offensive Tackle

Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson, Jr. (OL24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick

No. 13 overall to the Green Bay Packers (trade from the New York Jets)

What Davis Says

“The trade of Rodgers boosts the Pack up two spots in this year’s first round. And taking Johnson would be one fine way to help presumed starting QB Jordan Love given the Buckeye’s ability to play tackle or guard. A 6-6, 313-pound consensus All-American, Johnson would be a candidate to take over for aging LT David Bakhtiari in a year or two but could certainly plug in elsewhere in the interim. As for providing another pass catcher for Love? It’s not something the Pack typically do until Day 2, yet they’ll have multiple opportunities this year after picking up one of the Jets’ second-rounders.”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs the ball in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick

No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons

What Davis Says

“With second-year QB Desmond Ridder the apparent starter for 2023, it seems incumbent to give him more help when considering the Falcons only have one returning player (WR Drake London) who had more than 30 receptions last year. Smith-Njigba, who had 347 receiving yards in the 2022 Rose Bowl before missing most of last season with a hamstring injury, is a silky smooth weapon out of the slot and would beautifully supplement TE Kyle Pitts and power forward-esque London in the passing game.”

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

C.J. Stroud moves on top of latest College Wires NFL mock draft

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (not pictured) during the second quarter of the 2022 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick

No. 4 overall to the Indianapolis Colts

What Davis Says

“It seems as every draft approaches, at least one prominent prospect finds himself trying to deflect negative narratives. On that front, the last few weeks have hardly been kind to Stroud, who seemed like a 1A choice – at worst – to Young on the quarterback front following the scouting combine. But even if Houston passes, hard to believe Stroud will tumble far, especially given the lack of stability Ballard and Co. have endured under center since Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement four years ago. An exceptionally accurate passer with the Buckeyes (69.3% completion rate in college) who would benefit from the tutelage of new Indy HC and QB guru Shane Steichen, Stroud could certainly do worse than coming to a team that’s usually competitive and features a runner (2021 rushing champ Jonathan Taylor) who could carry much of the load.

“Stroud (6-3, 214 pounds) was productive (85 TD passes, 12 INTs, 182.4 passer rating over last two seasons) and athletic – but has been inclined to extend plays to throw rather than break the pocket, though he admits he should probably tuck the ball and dash a bit more. He was spectacular in his final game for the Buckeyes, a 2023 College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Georgia, passing for 348 yards and four TDs against a Bulldogs defense that is almost NFL-caliber. He could be the man to stabilize a position that’s been a merry-go-round of aging veterans since Luck’s departure.”

