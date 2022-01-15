Latest USA TODAY mock NFL draft has two Ohio State players going in first round

Now that the college football season is over, we’ll soon turn our attention to the upcoming 2022 NFL draft. There’s still some NFL playoff football to watch, but the annual spectacle that is the draft will consume everyone’s attention in the not-too-distant future.

On that note, whenever we talk about sending players to the NFL, Ohio State is generally in whatever equation computes to players walking across the stage each year. With another crop of talented American football types leaving OSU and headed to the highest level of play, that’s sure to be the case again in 2022.

We’ve already had some mock drafts making the rounds months before all the shenanigans take place in Las Vegas, and we’ve got our latest first-round update from USA TODAY’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, complete with a projection of which teams select in what slot.

Middlehurst-Schwartz has two Ohio State players going in the first round and we’re here to keep you informed on what he thinks with his ear to all the whispers going on.

Here are the two players that he believes will go in the first round, who will select them, and what he says about each.

WR Garrett Wilson - Selected No. 13 by the Cleveland Browns

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson first round according to former NFL GM

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates after a long run during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Middlehurst-Schwartz Says

“Cleveland appears content to sign up for another year of Baker Mayfield at starting quarterback, but that doesn’t mean the passing attack should be status quo. The receiving corps will need to be reworked, particularly if Jarvis Landry ends up a cap casualty. Electric after the catch, Wilson is exactly the kind of target Mayfield needs to make life easier on every down.”

WR Chris Olave - Selected No. 26 by the Detroit Lions (From the L.A. Rams)

DISPATCH: Chris Olave confirms he will not play in the Rose Bowl

Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

What Middlehurst-Schwartz Says

“Jared Goff ended the season on an upswing, thanks in large part to Amon-Ra St. Brown’s late breakout. Maybe it would be a shrewd move, then, to invest in another polished and prolific target who can upgrade an otherwise flimsy receiving corps. Olave offers savvy beyond his years in his precise route-running, and he should add a needed vertical element to the passing attack.”

