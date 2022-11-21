Latest USA TODAY Coaches poll is out. Is Michigan or Ohio State ranked higher?

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has been released and Ohio State continues to hang out in the No. 2 spot where it has been for several weeks now. Just ahead of the Buckeyes is Georgia at No.1, and just behind Ohio State is Michigan at No. 3.

That means — at least from a Coaches poll standpoint — that Saturday’s game between the old rivals will be a top three matchup. It’s expected to be that case in the other polls as well.

With some upsets over the past week, the rest of the poll once again saw some changes, with the top ten also seeing a shuffle, largely because of the unexpected loss of what was No. 5 Tennessee over the weekend.

Before we dive into the top ten of the Coaches Poll let’s first look at the rest of the teams in the top 25.

The rest of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll

25. UTSA

24. Texas

23. Coastal Carolina

22. Oregon State

21. Cincinnati

20. Tulane

19. Ole Miss

18. UCLA

17. North Carolina

16. Florida State

15. Notre Dame

14. Utah

13. Kansas State

12. Washington

11. Tennessee

No. 10 - Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2)

Oct 22, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) gestures from the line of scrimmage during the second quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 990

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 10/NR

Last Week | 12 (⇑)

No. 9 - Oregon Ducks (9-2)

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) celebrates his interception with defensive tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson (95) in the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1004

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 6/24

Last Week | 13 (⇑)

No. 8 - Clemson Tigers (10-1)

Oct 8, 2022; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney talks to his players during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1142

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 4/12

Last Week | 9 (⇑)

No. 7 - Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2)

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1147

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 1/11

Last Week | 8 (⇑)

No. 6 - LSU Tigers (9-2)

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 12: Head Coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers talks to the officials in the first half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1229

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 6/NR

Last Week | 7 (⇑)

No. 5 - USC Trojans (10-1)

Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs against Oregon State Beavers defensive back Rejzohn Wright (2) at Reser Stadium. Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1277

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 5/15

Last Week | 6 (⇑)

No. 4 - TCU Horned Frogs (11-0)

TCU’s wide receiver Derius Davis (11) gestures after scoring a touchdown against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1372

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 4/NR

Last Week | 4 (⇔)

No. 3 - Michigan Wolverines (11-0)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 12: Ronnie Bell #8 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates a first half touchdown while playing the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1420

First Place Votes | 2

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 3/6

Last Week | 3 (⇔)

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0)

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back tot pass during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1484

First Place Votes | 1

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 2/3

Last Week | 2 (⇔)

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)

Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; The Georgia Bulldogs offense lines up against the Auburn Tigers defense on the one yard line during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1546

First Place Votes | 59

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 1/3

Last Week | 1 (⇔)

