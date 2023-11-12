Latest US LBM Coaches Poll features movement outside Top 10

Week 11 featured a handful of quality matchups. Some turned out to be blowouts, while others were close calls. At the end of the day, there weren’t any major upsets that shifted the balance of the Top 10.

Georgia handled business at home against Ole Miss, while Florida State avoided a late-game comeback against Miami. Michigan, despite not having Jim Harbaugh on the sideline, did just fine against a Penn State team that continues to disappoint fans of the Nittany Lions.

With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, the rankings likely won’t be changing much until the postseason unless there are upsets that have a significant impact.

Here’s how the US LBM Coaches Poll looks following the action from Week 11.

Georgia

Many believed Ole Miss would be able to beat Georgia, or at least keep the game close. Well, the Bulldogs showed up to play and solidified their No. 1 ranking in the Coaches Poll by defeating the Rebels 52-17.

Michigan

The Wolverines were able to take down Penn State without the help of Jim Harbaugh, who was begrudgingly not present due to the three-game suspension he faces while the Big Ten continues to investigate the alleged sign-stealing operation.

Ohio State

The Buckeyes’ defense showed up against Michigan State, only allowing three points through a full four quarters. Everything will lead up to the final regular season matchup against Michigan, where emotions will run high and the postseason fate of both programs will be on the line.

Florida State

The Seminoles commanded Miami through most of the game but nearly had it tied up late. Some questionable decisions and time management issues led to the Hurricanes having to hurry on the final drive. Losing freshman quarterback Emory Williams also sucked all energy and momentum out of Miami. Florida State won the rivalry game, but not as convincingly as many had thought.

Washington

The Huskies are looking to win the PAC-12 and make the College Football Playoff. Washington managed to beat a ranked Utah team by a touchdown at home. They look beatable, but remain unbeaten.

Oregon

The Ducks pulled away late against the Trojans, but USC stayed in the game. Overall, the Ducks are knocking on the door of the College Football Playoff and can likely get in by winning out.

Texas

The Longhorns are still riding high thanks to the win over Alabama in Week 11, Texas played TCU and only won by a field goal. This comes just a week after the Longhorns beat Kansas State by just a field goal.

Alabama

The Crimson Tide are still feeling the consequences of the Week 2 loss to Texas, as they can’t seem to jump them despite playing some high-quality football and clinching an SEC Championship berth. However, winning the conference could be exactly what the team needs to pass Steve Sarkisian’s Texas team.

Louisville

Louisville might be the quietest top-10 team in the nation. They are still in College Football Playoff contention, though they are long shots to make it. If the Cardinals win out, where could they possibly end up?

Oregon State

The Beavers are a two-loss, top-10 team. Like Louisville, not much noise has been made about Oregon State this year. In less than two weeks, they will meet with Oregon, a game with major postseason implications.

The full poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 10-0 1,591 (58) – 2 Michigan 10-0 1,479 (3) – 3 Ohio State 10-0 1,467 (3) – 4 Florida State 10-0 1,428 – 5 Washington 10-0 1,358 – 6 Oregon 9-1 1,256 – 7 Texas 9-1 1,207 – 8 Alabama 9-1 1,197 – 9 Louisville 9-1 1,042 +2 10 Oregon State 8-2 945 +3 11 Missouri 8-2 937 +4 12 Penn State 8-2 890 -3 13 Oklahoma 8-2 817 +3 14 Ole Miss 8-2 815 -4 15 LSU 7-3 667 +4 16 Utah 7-3 531 -2 17 Tulane 9-1 434 +3 18 Notre Dame 7-3 424 +4 19 Tennessee 7-3 401 -7 20 North Carolina 8-2 387 +3 21 James Madison 10-0 343 – 22 Arizona 7-3 295 +2 23 Iowa 8-2 252 +4 24 Kansas State 7-3 216 +5 25 Oklahoma State 7-3 145 -4

Teams dropped out

No. 18 Kansas; No. 25 Fresno State;

Teams receiving votes

Kansas 90; Liberty 79; SMU 27; UNLV 24; Toledo 16; North Carolina State 16; USC 7; Fresno State 6; Troy 5; Air Force 5; Memphis 1;

