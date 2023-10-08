Latest US LBM Coaches Poll is chaotic following Week 6 madness

After a hectic Week 6 of college football, the latest US LBM Coaches Poll features some chaotic movement. Alabama continues to improve on the field and in the rankings, while a few teams ahead of the Tide lost and fell pretty hard.

Georgia stayed strong in the Dawgs’ home matchup against Kentucky, but USC nearly fell at home against a not-so-solid Arizona squad.

With half the season now in the books, we still don’t know which teams are legitimate contenders and which ones are probably overhyped and ranked too high.

Here’s how the latest US LBM Coaches Poll sits heading into Week 7

Georgia

Last week: 1

The Bulldogs silenced many doubters, myself included, in a big win at home against a Kentucky team that had a lot of people excited. It’s looking like Georgia will continue to run the SEC East.

Michigan

Last week: 2

Minnesota was no match for Michigan, as the Big Ten team prepares for a tough second half of the regular season.

Last week: 3

The Buckeyes didn’t look great early in the home game agains Maryland in Week 6, but pulled it together and walked away with a much-needed win.

Florida State

Last week: 5

The Seminoles are not seen as the big-shot contender they were thought of to start the season, but they keep winning and rising the ranks.

Penn State

Last week: 6

Penn State has the daunting task of facing Ohio State and Michigan, but they appear to be up for the task. Nittany Lions could make some noise and compete for a playoff spot.

Washington

Last week: 8

Washington is playing like one of the best teams in the nation with an offense that would scare even the best defenses in college football.

Last week: 12

A win over Texas in the Red River Rivalry gave the Sooners a huge boost that instantly turned them into legitimate contenders.

Oregon

Last week: 9

Oregon stays hot and looks to take the conference which would guarantee a playoff spot. Despite not being talked about much on the national level, the Ducks could be trouble.

USC

Last week: 7

USC stays undefeated, but nearly lost to Arizona at home. The Trojans got the win in overtime, but the close call led to a fall in the rankings.

Alabama

Last week: 10

Despite earning a big-time win on the road to take sole possession of first place in the SEC West from Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide does not move. At the end of the day, it’s not the worst thing for Alabama.

Texas

Last week: 4

The Longhorns had a magical run, but it snapped when they had to take on the Sooners in Dallas. They are not completely out of the running, however, to win the conference or the College Football Playoff.

UNC

Last week: 13

North Carolina looks to make some noise in the ACC, despite not being noticed on a national level yet.

Last week: 15

Lane Kiffin’s squad has plenty of fight, but not many chances when it comes to winning the conference or reaching the CFP. Lots of time to improve in the rankings.

Oregon State

Last week: 16

Oregon State’s one loss has not hindered this team’s ability to focus on winning. The future is bright for the Beavers and a top 10 finish is not out of the question this season.

Last week: 25

The Cardinals make the massive jump from the bottom of the rankings to No. 15. After taking down Notre Dame, they deserve some recognition as a 6-0 team that many are sleeping on.

Utah

Last week: 19

The Utes had such high hopes for this season, but are now competing for a high ranking and a quality bowl game.

Last week: 18

The Vols, with one loss, are probably the best team this low on the top 25. It will be interesting to see what they can do as the second half of the season gets underway.

Duke

Last week: 21

Duke continues to impress me. Yes, they suffered the one loss, but I think the Blue Devils belong a bit higher in the top 25.

Washington State

Last week: 14

With a loss to UCLA, the run Washington State had going on has died. Who knows what the rest of the season holds for them?

LSU

Last week: 23

LSU pulled away in the final moments of the game, but they spent most of the game against Missouri playing from behind. Not the best season for the Tigers from Baton Rouge.

Notre Dame

Last week: 11

What a fall from grace Notre Dame has had. The Fighting Irish lost in heartbreaking fashion to Ohio State and now gets blown out by Louisville. Maybe next year.

UCLA

Last weel: Not ranked

UCLA took down Washington State and moved up into the Top 25. Let’s see if the Bruins can stick around this time.

Kentucky

Last week: 20

It’s interesting to see Kentucky fall only three spots after being blown out by Georgia. Plenty of time to improve before the season ends.

Last week: Not ranked

Jawhawks Nation, welcome back to the Top 25. Keep winning and you’ll finish the season in this elite club.

Missouri

Last week: 22

Only falling three spots is great for Missouri after fighting the whole game with LSU. Would have been a big bump if they got the win, but can’t complain with this outcome given the circumstances.

Schools dropped out

No. 17 Miami; No. 24 Fresno State

Schools receiving votes

Miami 74; Wyoming 60; Air Force 58; Iowa 57; Maryland 37; Clemson 33; West Virginia 24; Wisconsin 23; Texas A&M 22; Tulane 18; James Madison 9; Brigham Young 9; Fresno State 4; Ohio 2; Memphis 2; Florida 2; Liberty 1.

