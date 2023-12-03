Advertisement
Breaking news:

Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama make College Football Playoff

Latest US LBM Coaches Poll released

Alex Turri
·2 min read

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers did not make it to the ACC Championship this season, with the latest US LBM Coaches Poll being released following conference championship weekend festivities and Clemson not getting another opportunity to showcase their talent before they hear what bowl they will participate in.

Clemson (8-4, 4-4 ACC) is one spot out of the rankings this week, receiving the most votes of unranked teams, just like in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Tigers’ last win came on rivalry weekend, where they took down South Carolina 16-7, ending the Gamecocks season.

Here is a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll, with each team receiving votes.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Michigan

13-0

1535 (51)

+1

2

Washington

13-0

1,482 (8)

+1

3

Florida State

13-0

1358

+1

4 (tie)

Texas

12-1

1351

+3

4 (tie)

Alabama

12-1

1351

+4

6

Georgia

12-1

12750

-5

7

Ohio State

11-1

1187

–1

8

Oregon

11-2

1092

-3

9

Missouri

10-2

1023

10

Penn State

10-2

952

11

Ole Miss

10-2

932

12

Oklahoma

10-2

898

13

LSU

9-3

796

14

Arizona

9-3

642

+1

15

Louisville

10-3

642

-1

16

Notre Dame

9-3

633

17

Iowa

10-3

426

18

North Carolina State

9-3

423

+2

19

SMU

11-2

375

+5

20

Liberty

13-0

315

+2

21

Oklahoma State

9-4

299

-2

22

Oregon State

8-4

295

-1

23

Tennessee

8-4

226

24

Tulane

11-2

139

-6

25

James Madison

11-1

114

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire