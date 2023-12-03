Latest US LBM Coaches Poll released
Dabo Swinney and the Tigers did not make it to the ACC Championship this season, with the latest US LBM Coaches Poll being released following conference championship weekend festivities and Clemson not getting another opportunity to showcase their talent before they hear what bowl they will participate in.
Clemson (8-4, 4-4 ACC) is one spot out of the rankings this week, receiving the most votes of unranked teams, just like in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Tigers’ last win came on rivalry weekend, where they took down South Carolina 16-7, ending the Gamecocks season.
Here is a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll, with each team receiving votes.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
13-0
1535 (51)
+1
2
Washington
13-0
1,482 (8)
+1
3
Florida State
13-0
1358
+1
4 (tie)
12-1
1351
+3
4 (tie)
12-1
1351
+4
6
12-1
12750
-5
7
11-1
1187
–1
8
11-2
1092
-3
9
Missouri
10-2
1023
–
10
10-2
952
–
11
Ole Miss
10-2
932
–
12
10-2
898
–
13
9-3
796
–
14
Arizona
9-3
642
+1
15
Louisville
10-3
642
-1
16
9-3
633
–
17
10-3
426
–
18
North Carolina State
9-3
423
+2
19
SMU
11-2
375
+5
20
Liberty
13-0
315
+2
21
Oklahoma State
9-4
299
-2
22
Oregon State
8-4
295
-1
23
8-4
226
–
24
Tulane
11-2
139
-6
25
James Madison
11-1
114
–
Others Receiving Votes
Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1