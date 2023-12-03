Latest US LBM Coaches Poll released

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers did not make it to the ACC Championship this season, with the latest US LBM Coaches Poll being released following conference championship weekend festivities and Clemson not getting another opportunity to showcase their talent before they hear what bowl they will participate in.

Clemson (8-4, 4-4 ACC) is one spot out of the rankings this week, receiving the most votes of unranked teams, just like in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Tigers’ last win came on rivalry weekend, where they took down South Carolina 16-7, ending the Gamecocks season.

Here is a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll, with each team receiving votes.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Michigan 13-0 1535 (51) +1 2 Washington 13-0 1,482 (8) +1 3 Florida State 13-0 1358 +1 4 (tie) Texas 12-1 1351 +3 4 (tie) Alabama 12-1 1351 +4 6 Georgia 12-1 12750 -5 7 Ohio State 11-1 1187 –1 8 Oregon 11-2 1092 -3 9 Missouri 10-2 1023 – 10 Penn State 10-2 952 – 11 Ole Miss 10-2 932 – 12 Oklahoma 10-2 898 – 13 LSU 9-3 796 – 14 Arizona 9-3 642 +1 15 Louisville 10-3 642 -1 16 Notre Dame 9-3 633 – 17 Iowa 10-3 426 – 18 North Carolina State 9-3 423 +2 19 SMU 11-2 375 +5 20 Liberty 13-0 315 +2 21 Oklahoma State 9-4 299 -2 22 Oregon State 8-4 295 -1 23 Tennessee 8-4 226 – 24 Tulane 11-2 139 -6 25 James Madison 11-1 114 –

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1

