Latest updates on Lance Heard situation

LSU was expected to be at full strength aside from quarterback Jayden Daniels, who opted out, in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin on New Year’s Day.

However, new broke on Wednesday that true freshman offensive tackle and former five-star recruit Lance Heard did not make the trip to Tampa, leaving his status with the team unclear.

On3’s Billy Embody provided some updates on The Jordy Culotta Show Thursday after speaking to Heard. While he didn’t get into specifics, he said Heard is still evaluating his future, which is currently in “limbo,” though he is considering a return to LSU next season.

Yesterday news broke that star freshman OT Lance Heard did not travel with #LSU for the bowl game on Monday and left many fans confused. @BillyEmbody got Lance on the phone yesterday to discuss his current situation⬇️ pic.twitter.com/705arE7Kfo — The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) December 28, 2023

Embody didn’t know the specifics of Heard’s situation and whether his absence had to do with an intention to enter the portal, grades, NIL money or something else entirely.

Regardless, it will be one of the biggest stories to watch as LSU prepares for its postseason matchup against the Badgers.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire