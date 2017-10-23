In latest twist to Cubs-Nationals, Dave Martinez will interview for Dusty Baker's old job
Dave Martinez – Joe Maddon's bench coach during unprecedented runs of success with the Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays – is ready to step outside of the star manager's shadow and run his own big-league team.
A Washington Nationals franchise coming off back-to-back division titles – while having some big personalities in the clubhouse and obvious internal issues – could still be that ideal opportunity.
The Nationals have reached out to set up an interview with Martinez, a source said Monday, confirming a Washington Post report in the wake of Dusty Baker's messy exit, eight days after a massively disappointing playoff loss to the Cubs.
Martinez had been an X-factor in Washington's search two years ago, when negotiations broke down with Bud Black and the Nationals eventually circled back to Baker, the former Cubs manager.
Martinez has the built-in credibility that comes from playing 16 seasons in the big leagues, which would be an asset for a team that has Bryce Harper entering his final season before free agency and Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg at the top of the rotation.
Martinez, who is fluent in Spanish and analytics, spent the last 10 years working as the bench coach for two data-driven organizations, putting him at the cutting edge of defensive shifts, bullpen management and game-planning systems.
While Maddon thrives in the front-facing aspects of the job, dealing with the media before and after every game and selling a vision to the public, Martinez handles a lot of the behind-the-scenes issues, putting out clubhouse fires and interacting with the players in one-on-one settings.
The partnership worked to the point where the Rays captured the 2008 American League pennant and the Cubs won last year's World Series. While the Cubs have advanced to the National League Championship Series for three straight seasons, the Nationals have been knocked out of the first round of the playoffs four times since 2012.
In the middle of the grueling five-game playoff series where the Cubs outlasted the Nationals – which may have been a tipping point against Baker for Washington executives – Maddon lobbied for Martinez to be in the manager mix during baseball's hiring-and-firing season.
"He belongs in the group," Maddon said. "I know all these people being considered, and I promise you our guy matches up with every one of them.
"He was such a heady, aggressive, gritty kind of player. Bilingual. All that matters. He's not afraid to have the tough conversations (that) people in that position may shy away from.
"Believe me, I see all the names. There are a lot of good names, and I like a lot of these dudes. But I'm just telling you: To not include his name with those other people baffles me."