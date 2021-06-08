Latest update on Tuukka Rask before Bruins' Game 6 vs. Islanders

Latest update on Rask before Bruins' Game 6 vs. Islanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON -- Tuukka Rask didn't finish Game 5 of the Bruins' second-round playoff series against the New York Islanders on Monday night, but Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy assumes the veteran goalie will be ready for Wednesday night's Game 6.

Rask was pulled after two periods in Game 5 and replaced by rookie Jeremy Swayman. The 34-year-old netminder allowed four goals on just 16 shots. The Islanders won 5-4 at TD Garden to push the Bruins to the brink of elimination.

"There was some maintenance that needed to be done. He wasn't 100 percent, so we made a decision," Cassidy explained. "That's a call we had to make between periods. I'll just say he wasn't himself (or) 100 percent. Certainly could've went back in, but we made a decision not to put him back in."

Will Rask be ready to go in Game 6?

"I assume he will," Cassidy said.

Rask has dealt with injuries for a good chunk of the year and played in just 24 of the team's 56 regular season games. He's played in all 10 of Boston's playoff matchups to this point.

The Bruins need whoever is in net Wednesday night to give a better performance than Game 5 or Boston's season likely will come to an end.