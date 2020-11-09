Latest on trade target Francisco Lindor: Indians would reportedly 'love' for Mets to be heavily involved

Cleveland Indians superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor is on the trade market, with the Mets and Yankees among the potential fits. Here's the latest...

Nov. 9, 11:59 a.m.

The Indians would "love" for the Mets to be "heavily involved" in trade talks for Lindor, reports Jon Morosi of MLB.com, who notes that it will take time for the Mets' new front office to set priorities.

New Mets owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson officially took over on Friday, with former GM Brodie Van Wagenen and other senior baseball operations staff also moving on.

As far as the Indians wanting the Mets to be involved, that makes sense for two reasons.

First, the Mets -- with three young shortstops in the organization and other highly thought of prospects and younger major leaguers -- seem like an ideal fit as a trade partner.

Second, Cohen was not impacted financially by the shortened 2020 season that hit other owners hard due to losses incurred due in part to fans not being in attendance. That seems to set Cohen's Mets up well to take on Lindor's $19.5 million salary for 2021 and potentially sign him to a massive extension.

Nov. 5, 2:45 p.m.

According to sources, the Indians would ideally like a young, controllable shortstop or outfielder in exchange for Lindor, though the exact price will depend on the trading partner, SNY's Andy Martino reported.

Per Martino, the ask is expected to be higher than what the Los Angeles Dodgers paid for Mookie Betts last year, because Los Angeles took on David Price’s contract in that deal.

Nov. 5, 11:05 a.m.

The Cleveland Indians plan to trade Lindor before Opening Day, SNY's Andy Martino reported.

News of the Indians' intent to deal Lindor was first reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, with Nightengale noting that "several rival teams have been informed" of that intent.

That the Indians plan to trade Lindor, who is one year away from free agency, should not shock anyone. Cleveland, in a sign that it was in the midst of a money crunch, waived star reliever Brad Hand on Oct. 29 in order to clear $10 million from their payroll.



Now, with Lindor one year away from free agency and almost certain to not re-sign in Cleveland, the Indians need to get something of value for him.