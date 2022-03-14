Latest trade talk has receiver potentially coming to Chiefs, Frank Clark maybe leaving

The NFL free-agency frenzy is set to begin this week, and if the Chiefs hope to address their needs heading into the 2022 season, they’ll first face some difficult decisions.

Atop the list is creating some room under the salary cap, which increased to $208.2 million for the 2022 season.

For the Chiefs, the biggest question will be what to do with defensive end Frank Clark. Spotrac noted Clark will have a cap hit of $26.3 million and his dead cap value is $12.9 million. That cap hit is a doozy, accounting for 12.6% of the Chiefs’ overall salary cap.

It’s clear that either Clark’s contract will have to be restructured or he will be released.

But an ESPN senior NFL reporter said a third option remains possible: a trade.

“Sources said Kansas City’s Frank Clark is expected to be released, traded or have his contract restructured in the coming days,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported. “His $26.3 million cap hit is untenable for the Chiefs. Watch for San Francisco as a potential option here. The 49ers will be looking for a speed rusher to help Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead.”

Whether or not a trade happens, something will happen with Clark or his contract in the near future.

Hello Jarvis?

After the Browns traded for Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper on Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Cleveland allowed receiver Jarvis Landry to seek a trade.

Yahoo Sports’ Jordan Schultz tweeted that Landry is on the Chiefs radar, as is Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

#Chiefs remain in play for JuJu Smith-Schuster - I love Jarvis Landry there too - which has been a consistent rumor of late. Others in the mix as well for JuJu. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2022

Landry, 29, is a five-time Pro Bowl receiver who has twice topped 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

ESPN’s Fowler said Landry and Brown are working to restructure his contract, but he also could ask for his release. Spotrac’s numbers show Landry’s cap hit is nearly $16.4 million and a dead cap value of $1.5 million.