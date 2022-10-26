The latest trade chatter involving the Kansas City Chiefs from national NFL writers

The NFL trade deadline is less than a week away, and there has been no shortage of reports from national writers about moves that would make sense for the Chiefs.

Some have even reported on players the Chiefs have inquired about in the last week.

Here is a closer look at what players are being talked about for the Chiefs ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Kevin Patra of NFL.com noted the Chiefs will be buyers at the trade deadline.

This is a snippet from his story: “Rumors swirl around free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. GM Brett Veach isn’t shy about making a move to upgrade his roster ahead of the deadline, as he did last year by acquiring Melvin Ingram from Pittsburgh.”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who earlier this month restructured his contract to free up space for the team under the salary cap, said he hopes OBJ is coming to KC.

NFL writer Aaron tweeted last week that the Chiefs were “a strong contender” for Beckham, who is recovering from a torn ACL in his knee.

Chiefs regarded as strong contender for veteran free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., per league sources, as he contemplates options, continues to make steady progress in his recovery from torn ACL. Potential connection between OBJ and Patrick Mahomes is intriguing — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 19, 2022

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger wrote a story with the headline: “2022 NFL Trade Deadline: 9 defensive players who could be moved.” One of those possible trades would be the Chiefs getting 32-year-old defensive end Robert Quinn for fourth- and seventh-round draft picks next year.

Here is an excerpt from his story: “Quinn set a Chicago Bears franchise record in 2021 — a franchise known for its ferocious defenses over the years — with 18.5 sacks on the season. So far in 2022, however, Quinn has just one sack and a sub-10% pressure rate.

“Kansas City will need Chicago to convert the majority of Quinn’s remaining 2022 salary into a bonus, which will lead to a boost in the return compensation as a result. The obvious connection here is Bears general manager Ryan Poles helping his former organization in the Chiefs mount another Super Bowl run.”

CB William Jackson III

CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo looked at one move each NFL contender should make. He noted the Chiefs should target help for the defensive backfield by trading for the Commanders’ William Jackson (for a fourth-round pick in next year’s draft) or Seahawks’ Sidney Jones (for third-round pick next year).

Jackson reportedly wants out of Washington.

“A former first-round pick, Jackson would bring considerable experience to the Chiefs’ backfield,” DeArdo wrote. “He has 65 career starts between stints with the Bengals and Commanders. Jackson has also been a productive player, with 51 career passes defended. Jackson is more proven, but the younger Jones may have more upside. He is coming off the most productive season of his career that saw him tally 66 tackles and 10 passes defended.“

But would the Seahawks, who are atop the NFC West, really want to move Jones? For that reason, Jackson may make more sense as a trade candidate.

DE Brian Burns

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman reported the Chiefs have contacted the Carolina Panthers about defensive end Brian Burns. The Rams and Eagles have done the same.

Burns, 24, has five sacks this season and 26 1/2 in his four-year career. The Panthers said that’s the most of any player since 2019.

The price-tag for Burns could be steep, as Kleiman reported: two first-round picks. However, ESPN reported the Panthers turned down a trade proposal of two first-rounders for Burns.

The #Chiefs, #Eagles and #Rams have called the #Panthers about top pass-rusher Brian Burns, according to ESPN.



An NFL General Manager said the minimum for Burns is two 1st-round picks.



Burns has 29.5 career sacks in 4 seasons. pic.twitter.com/d26aMfNeOd — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 22, 2022

DE Cameron Jordan

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin last week wrote about a dozen NFL trades that make sense. One of those was Christian McCaffrey going to the 49ers. Another: the Saints trading defensive end Cameron Jordan to the Chiefs for second- and third-round picks next year.

Jordan, 33, has 111 1/2 career sacks and has played his entire career with New Orleans.

“An all-time Saint, Jordan may desire to retire in New Orleans, but he’d probably rather go out chasing a ring,” Benjamin wrote, “and his team is in dire need of restocking for a rebuild. This is the same price the Rams paid for Von Miller in 2021.”

Benjamin also saw the Chiefs trading defensive end Frank Clark to the Browns, but that was before Clark’s two-game suspension.