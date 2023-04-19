Latest Todd McShay, Mel Kiper Jr. three-round NFL mock draft drops C.J. Stroud, includes other Buckeyes

We’re inching ever so closer to the 2023 NFL draft, and with it, there continues to be some movement of players based on what the word on the street is. Two guys that are more plugged in than almost anyone out there are ESPN’s Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr.

And while the two of them normally compose their own separate mock drafts, they recently teamed up to compile a three-round version just over a week out from what we’ll see in Kansas City.

It wasn’t that long ago that Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was the odds-on favorite to be selected No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers, but that seems to have changed now with Alabama’s Bryce Young now being the betting man’s pick.

That’s reflected in the McShay/Kiper mock as well with Stroud dropping a wee bit, but he’s not the only Ohio State player included in the three-round projection. Here’s what the dynamic NFL draft duo says about Stroud and each OSU player they think will go in the first three rounds.

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback (First Round)

C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young in latest College Sports Wire mock draft?

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 04: CJ Stroud of Ohio State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Pick

No. 2 overall to the Houston Texans

What McShay Says

“I really wouldn’t be surprised if Houston jumps at the chance to draft a dominant defender like Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr., but I’m making the pick here, and there’s no way I’m passing up one of the top two quarterbacks in the class with that glaring need. Stroud is extremely accurate and would give the Texans’ offense a franchise passer to build around.”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver (First Round)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches a pass during Ohio State football’s pro day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 22, 2023. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Pick

No. 12 overall to the Houston Texans

What McShay Says

“I landed both of the Texans’ picks in Round 1, and I’m keeping the pairing of C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba together after they piled up 1,606 receiving yards and nine TDs in 2021 at Ohio State (before a hamstring injury limited Smith-Njigba last year). The wideout is a super smooth route runner and could be a star in the NFL.”

Story continues

Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle (First Round)

WATCH: Paris Johnson Jr.'s Ohio State pro day recap | Buckeyes Wire

Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson, Jr. (OL24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick

No. 12 overall to the New England Patriots

What McShay Says

“Man, I thought about tight end Dalton Kincaid here. Patriots coach Bill Belichick loves two-TE sets, and Kincaid would be great with Hunter Henry. But quarterback Mac Jones also needs protection after struggles under pressure last season, and Johnson has the size, power and awareness to hold down left tackle. (Johnson also is versatile enough to play elsewhere along the line while Trent Brown is still under contract.)”

Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle (Second Round)

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) celebrates following the NCAA football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Ohio State won 21-7. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

The Pick

No. 50 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What McShay Says

“At 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds, Jones is massive and could be the answer opposite Tristan Wirfs on an offensive line that needs support. The Bucs cut Donovan Smith and no longer have Tom Brady getting the ball out quickly. If Tampa Bay doesn’t go tackle in Round 1, it will likely take the best one on the board here in Round 2.”

Zach Harrison, Defensive End (Round Three)

Ohio State’s Zach Harrison praises teammates Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones

Mar 1, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison (DL32) during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick

No. 88 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars

What McShay Says

“Harrison didn’t have a ton of sack production in college (12 sacks over four years), but he has a quick first step and can set the edge against the run. And his versatility would be welcome on the Jags’ defensive front.”

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=684601224]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire