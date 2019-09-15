The Latest: Colts' Vinatieri misses another extra point Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) scores a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Latest on NFL Week 2 (all times EDT):

2:15 p.m.

The oldest player in the NFL has missed another extra point.

Adam Vinatieri missed an extra point and a pair of field goals in the Colts' opener last week in an overtime loss to the Chargers. The NFL's career scoring leader connected on his first extra point in the first quarter. After Jacoby Brissett hit Parris Campbell for a 12-yard TD for a 13-7 lead over Tennessee with 8:00 left in the second quarter on Sunday, Vinatieri pulled the extra point wide left.

Last week was the first time the 46-year-old Vinatieri had missed two field goals and an extra point in the same game and was just the seventh time he had missed a field goal inside 30 yards.

- Teresa M. Walker reporting in Nashville, Tennessee.

---

2:15 p.m.

Running back David Johnson has returned to the game for the Arizona Cardinals.

He was sidelined for part of the first half with a wrist injury. The Ravens lead the Cardinals 17-6 in the second quarter.

- David Ginsburg reporting from Baltimore.

---

2:05 p.m.

Cardinals running back David Johnson has been sidelined with a wrist injury, with his return to the game against the Ravens questionable.

Johnson carried 18 times for 82 yards last week in the opener against Detroit and had three attempts for seven yards before being hurt against Baltimore.

Arizona trails 10-6 midway through the second quarter.

- David Ginsburg reporting from Baltimore.

---

1:55 p.m.

Adrian Peterson passed Jim Brown for fifth place for most rushing touchdowns in NFL history with his 107th.

Peterson ran it in from a yard out on the second play of the second quarter to help Washington take a 7-0 lead against the visiting Dallas Cowboys.

Peterson started for Washington a week after being a healthy scratch in the regular-season opener. But starter Derrius Guice had knee surgery after getting hurt in Week 1, getting Peterson back into the lineup.

The 34-year-old Peterson is in his 13th NFL season.

- Howard Fendrich reporting from Washington, D.C.

---

1:40 p.m.

David Quessenberry, the offensive lineman who fought off cancer to finally play in the NFL, now has his first career touchdown catch.

Quessenberry reported as eligible with the Titans having first-and-goal at the Colts 1 to start the second quarter. Marcus Mariota found him all alone in the end zone for the touchdown, and Quessenberry celebrated holding the ball high over his head.

He originally was drafted by the Texans in the sixth round of the 2013 draft only to suffer a season-ending foot injury. He was diagnosed with cancer in June 2014 and spent three years fighting the disease. He finally played in two games in the 2017 season with Houston and made the Titans' roster out of camp this year.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel caught 10 passes himself during his playing career as a linebacker.

- Teresa M. Walker reporting in Nashville, Tennessee.

1:15 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans are kicking off their home season with a bang.

Equipment used for pyrotechnics during pre-game festivities burst into flames in the north end zone about five minutes before kickoff. Workers quickly started putting out the fire near the 5-yard line on the sideline near the Titans' locker room.

The show went on as workers extinguished the flames as Taj George, wife of Eddie George and a member of the group Sisters With Voices (SWV) sang the national anthem.

- Teresa M. Walker reporting in Nashville, Tennessee.

---

1:05 p.m.

Houston WR Kenny Stills kneeled during the national anthem on Sunday before the team's game against Jacksonville. This is the fifth season that he's kneeled during the anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

- Kristie Rieken reporting in Houston.

---

11:39 a.m.

The NFL's Sunday afternoon slate of Week 2 games is about to begin. Among the intriguing matchups: Seattle at Pittsburgh, Dallas at Washington and Arizona at Baltimore.

The biggest game might be later in the day in Los Angeles, where the Rams host the Saints in a rematch of last year's NFC title game. The Rams won that one 26-23 in a matchup largely remembered because of a blatant interference penalty that wasn't called by the officials and helped Los Angeles advance to the Super Bowl.

Both teams won tight games in their season opener. The Rams topped the Panthers 30-27 while the Saints needed a late field goal on Monday night to beat the Texans 30-28.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL