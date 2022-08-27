The latest on Titans’ biggest position battles ahead of preseason Week 3

The Tennessee Titan will finally close out the preseason on Saturday night when they host the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Tennessee has split each of their first two exhibition contests, but winning isn’t the most important thing in the preseason. Rather, it’s about seeing how competitions flesh out, as well as how rookies are acclimating to the NFL.

Following their preseason finale on Saturday night, the Titans will work to trim their 80-man roster down to the final 53. The team will then put together the practice squad the following day.

With all that in mind, this is the final opportunity for players embroiled in starting or depth competitions to show their stuff. Here’s a look at the six biggest competitions the Titans have going on right now, and what’s the situation at each.

Cornerback

At the outset of the preseason it was considered almost a foregone conclusion that Caleb Farley would man the starting spot opposite Kristian Fulton. However, the addition of Roger McCreary has made things interesting.

While Farley has had an up-and-down camp and preseason, McCreary has been one of the most consistent players on the team in that same span, rookie or not.

That said, Farley has really come on strong the last few weeks, starting with his solid showing in preseason Week 2. The second-year pro has since carried that momentum into practice this week.

A strong showing in preseason Week 3 will cement Farley as the starter, but he has already done enough in our eyes. Adding to that, the Titans’ desire to get something out of a former first-round pick further helps Farley’s cause.

Right tackle

Just like with Farley and the cornerback spot, the expectation was that Dillon Radunz would be the right tackle in 2022.

Unfortunately for the North Dakota State product he has struggled, opening the door for rookie Nicholas Petit-Frere, who has been a pleasant surprise and better than expected at this early stage.

Based on Pro Football Focus grade, NPF outplayed Radunz in preseason Week 2, especially in pass protection. In the week that followed, NPF has been getting the looks at right tackle, while Radunz has slid inside.

Head coach Mike Vrabel did indicate the Titans needed bodies on the inside, which led to Radunz seeing time there this week, but it’s not like he would admit the competition is already decided if that were the case.

Right now, it looks like this is Petit-Frere’s job to lose.

It’ll be interesting to see who gets the first looks at right tackle on Saturday night. Radunz got the honors in preseason Week 1, while Petit-Frere got the start in preseason Week 2.

Left guard

It’s hard to compete for a starting job when you’re on the shelf, and that has been the case with Jamarco Jones in his quest to beat out Aaron Brewer for the starting left guard job.

Jones has missed a ton of practice time, and in the process Brewer has been solid in practice and the preseason. Even when Jones has been healthy, Brewer has gotten the majority of looks with the ones.

It isn’t clear if Jones will play, but this competition looks like it’s already wrapped up. The only potential wild card is Radunz, who may now be competing for the job after seeing time there in practice this week.

Wide receiver

The Titans appear to have five roster locks at the position in Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, Treylon Burks and Racey McMath, although McMath has not been as strong as he was earlier in camp.

Putting that aside for now, if we assume five spots are taken, there will be one spot up for grabs. The favorites for that spot are Dez Fitzpatrick, Mason Kinsey and Reggie Roberson.

Fitzpatrick and Roberson posted solid showings in preseason Week 2, while Kinsey was quiet. Kinsey cannot afford a repeat of last week’s performance if he hopes to grab that final spot.

If we had to guess who wins, we’d go with Fitzpatrick. Granted, he hasn’t looked all that great, but the Titans are likely interested in giving Fitzpatrick at least one more look after drafting him in the fourth round last year.

As far as our personal favorite of the three is concerned, it’s easily Roberson, someone we believe has the most upside of the group thanks to his speed and explosiveness. Roberson could be a deep threat and returner for Tennessee.

Quarterback

Malik Willis has been good enough, and Logan Woodside has been bad enough, that one can make the argument Willis should be the No. 2 behind Ryan Tannehill.

However, even with that being the case, the Titans might not feel comfortable having Willis one injury away from seeing the field before he’s ready, which could save Woodside.

But after the Titans explored their options at quarterback by holding a tryout with Kurt Benkert, it’s very possible Tennessee won’t just sit pat with Woodside if he continues to struggle.

Whatever the case may be, Woodside needs to rebound on Saturday night or else he could find himself cut come Tuesday, whether it’s in favor of Willis or another backup quarterback the Titans eventually sign.

Punter

While I’ve never been sold on the fact that the Titans would move on from Brett Kern this offseason, Ryan Stonehouse has done everything necessary to make it a possibility.

Stonehouse has flashed a huge leg both in practice and preseason, booming punts 60 yards or more. The problem for the rookie is he struggles with touch and the accuracy to pin opponents deep.

That is where Kern has a major advantage, as he’s still one of the best in the game at doing that. The concern with Kern is his issues with injuries the past two years (six games missed), and his declining yards per punt average since 2018.

Stonehouse did come close, but this is Kern’s job as far as we’re concerned, which is somewhat unfortunate in the same breath because the rookie appears to have what it takes to be a starter in this league.

If the Titans want Stonehouse as the heir-apparent to Kern, who is on the final year of his contract, they’ll have to keep an extra punter on the 53-man roster, as there’s no way the rookie makes it through waivers.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire