Latest three-round 2023 NFL mock draft features eight former Alabama football stars

In just a little over three weeks, the 2023 NFL draft will get underway from Chicago. As is the case each year, the Alabama Crimson Tide is expected to be well represented in the form of selections.

With the draft quickly approaching, mock drafts are flying off the shelf seemingly every minute. On Monday, our friends over at Draft Wire released an updated three-round mock draft following the first wave of NFL free agency.

A total of eight former Alabama football stars were projected in this particular mock, but perhaps the biggest shock of all is the fact that star quarterback Bryce Young fell to pick No. 4 and the Indianapolis Colts.

Let’s take a look at where each former member of the Crimson Tide is projected to be selected!

No. 3 | Will Anderson Jr. | Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals immediately upgrade their pass rush and their overall defense with the addition of Will Anderson.

No. 4 | Bryce Young | Indianapolis Colts

The Colts get perhaps the next superstar quarterback in the NFL with the fourth overall selection.

No. 32 | Brian Branch | Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers add to an already lethal secondary that features Minkah Fitzpatrick with the selection of Brian Branch.

No. 40 | Jahmyr Gibbs | New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints get Alvin Kamara 2.0 with the selection of the electrifying Jahmyr Gibbs.

No. 70 | Eli Ricks | Las Vegas Raiders

With the selection of Eli Ricks, the Las Vegas Raiders get a corner who has first-round ability if coached and developed properly.

No. 86 | Jordan Battle | Baltimore Ravens

Jordan Battle would join former Alabama stars Jayln Armour-Davis and Marlon Humphrey in the backend of the Baltimore Ravens defense.

No. 97 | Tyler Steen | Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are still searching for their quarterback of the future but there is always room to add a quality offensive lineman like Tyler Steen.

No. 98 | Henry To'oTo'o | Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns add a smart and instinctive player to the linebacker room with the selection of Henry To’oTo’o.

