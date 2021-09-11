The Latest: American Montgomery wins US Open girls' title

APTOPIX US Open Tennis Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, reacts after defeating Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the semifinals of the US Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

American Robin Montgomery has won the girls' singles title with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 6 seed Kristina Dmitruk of Belarus.

Montgomery, the No. 7 seed from Washington, became the first American to win the U.S. Open title since 2017, when Amanda Anisimova beat fellow American Coco Gauff in the final.

The girls' tournament was not played last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Montgomery, who turned 17 on Sunday, was back on the court later Saturday trying to also win the girls' doubles title with partner Ashlyn Krueger.

___

1 p.m.

English teen Emma Raducanu’s appearance in the U.S. Open women’s final will be shown live on free-to-air TV back home under a last-minute deal.

Amazon Prime agreed to share its exclusive rights to the event in Britain with Channel 4 in exchange for a payment that the video streaming service has pledged to invest in women’s tennis in the country.

U.K. government ministers had urged Amazon to make Saturday’s final free to viewers.

The 18-year-old Raducanu was born in Canada and her family moved to England when she was 2. She can become the first British woman since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977 to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Raducanu faces 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada in the first major tennis final between two teenagers in 22 years.

Channel 4 is a commercially supported but publicly owned broadcaster.

___

12:30 p.m.

A pair of unseeded teenagers will meet at the U.S. Open in one of the unlikeliest Grand Slam final matchups in the history of women's tennis.

The championship will be won Saturday by either 18-year-old Emma Raducanu of Britain or 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada.

Raducanu is ranked 150th and participating in just her second major tournament. She is the first qualifier — players who earn a spot in the field by winning three matches in preliminary rounds — in the sport's professional era to reach a Grand Slam final.

The Open era began in 1968.

Fernandez is ranked 73rd and had never been past the third round in her previous six appearances at majors. She has defeated four seeded players along the way, including defending champion Naomi Osaka.

This is the first Grand Slam final between two teenagers since the 1999 U.S. Open. Serena Williams, 17, beat Martina Hingis, 18, at that tournament for the first of her 23 major singles trophies.

Saturday's winner will be the youngest Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova was 17 at Wimbledon in 2004.

A ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is scheduled to take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium before the final at about 4 p.m.

A “9-11-01” stencil will be on the court and female cadets from the U.S. Military Academy will unfurl a large U.S. flag during a performance of the national anthem by the “In the Heights” movie co-star Daphne Rubin-Vega while accompanied by Broadway musicians.

___

