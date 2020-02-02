The Latest: Teams have arrived at stadium for Super Bowl 54 Fans look search for their seats before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) -- Game day has arrived, and the caravans carrying the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have pulled into Hard Rock Stadium.

Kickoff of Super Bowl 54 is 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Weather for the NFL's biggest game is expected to be perfect. There is a cloudless blue sky in Miami Gardens, Florida. Forecasters say it'll be around 61 degrees at kickoff, cooling into the upper 50s as the night goes along.

That's a few degrees below normal for Miami this time of year. But those conditions almost mirror what the weather was 10 years ago when the game was last played at the Miami Dolphins' home field.

