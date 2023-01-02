Latest TDN mock draft sends Vikings a cornerback

I realize that the Minnesota Vikings are just a week away from being in the playoffs as either the NFC’s number two or three seed, but with the beginning of January comes mock draft season and this is no different. The latest mock draft from The Draft Network is from Kyle Crabbs and he has the Vikings taking Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III.

Here is what Crabbs had to say about the Utes standout.

“The Vikings have plenty of talent and have mastered the art of situational football this season. How do they encore? How about more talent in the secondary? I’d love to see Clark Phillips III as a new piece running around with a young player like Andrew Booth Jr. and a veteran like Patrick Peterson. Chandon Sullivan is a nice player too, but Minnesota needs more talent in general on the back end and more depth at corner.”

The Vikings’ secondary has been the weak link on the team and continuing to add talent is a net positive.

