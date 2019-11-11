Latest Super Bowl odds have Patriots vs. this NFC team as most likely matchup

The New England Patriots are still the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LIV in Miami, but a few teams have seen their odds improve after a strong first half of the 2019 season.

One of those teams is the San Francisco 49ers, who have the best odds of any NFC team at 9/2 odds. In fact, the most likely Super Bowl matchup according to oddsmakers, as of right now, is the Patriots playing the San Francisco 49ers.

This would be an incredible Super Bowl matchup.

The 49ers are the only undefeated team left in the NFL at 9-0 entering Monday night's Week 10 finale versus the 7-2 Seattle Seahawks. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's backup for a little more than three seasons before New England traded him to San Francisco in 2017 for a second-round draft pick. A Brady vs. Garoppolo showdown would produce plenty of intriguing storylines, and you also have to factor in that the 49ers were Brady's favorite team growing up in northern California.

Plenty of other teams, however, should provide stiff competition for the Patriots and 49ers on the road to Miami. Here are the latest Super Bowl LIV odds from the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas:

NFL Super Bowl winner updated



NE 5/2

SF 9/2

NO, Bal 6/1

GB 10/1

KC 12/1

Min 14/1

Hou 20/1

Phi 25/1

Sea 30/1

Dal 40/1

LAR, Oak 50/1

Pit, Ind, Car, Buf 80/1

LAC, Cle, Jax 100/1

Chi, Ten 200/1

TB, Den, Det 1000/1

Ari 2000/1

Atl, NYG 5000/1

NYJ, Mia 10,000/1

Wsh 50,000/1







































— Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) November 11, 2019

The Seahawks are by far the best value bet at 30/1 odds. If you like these odds, take them now because they will get worse for bettors if Seattle upsets San Francisco on Monday night. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the MVP frontrunner with 22 touchdowns and only one interception through nine games, and Seattle's defense also is pretty good. Add in the Seahawks' veteran coaching staff and a great homefield environment and you have many of the ingredients needed to contend for the Lombardi Trophy.

The Kansas City Chiefs tumbled to 12-1 odds after losing their Week 10 road matchup to the Tennessee Titans. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned from a two-week absence due to a knee injury and played well, but Kansas City's defense still looks unreliable late in games. The Chiefs are in a real fight to even make the playoffs, but if you believe in them, now is probably a good wagering opportunity.

