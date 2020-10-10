The Latest: Australian champ Kenin cries after French loss

Switzerland's Dominic Stephan Stricker holds the trophy after winning the junior men's final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Switzerland's Leandro Riedi at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

7:30 p.m.

Sofia Kenin found out what it feels like to win a Grand Slam final at the Australian Open in February. Now she knows how it feels to lose one.

While French Open champion Iga Swiatek was doing a TV interview right after Saturday’s title match, Kenin said, “I was just sitting on the bench and crying. Obviously I had a lot of emotions. I tried my best to not cry in the speech and everything.”

Kenin, a 21-year-old who lives in Florida, went a tour-best 16-2 in Grand Slam play in 2020, with a fourth-round showing at the U.S. Open in addition to getting to the last matches at Melbourne Park and Roland Garros.

But she was hampered by her upper left leg during her 6-4, 6-1 loss to 19-year-old Swiatek.

Kenin initially hurt herself during practice last weekend and the leg acted up again Saturday.

“After the first set, I just felt it was so tight, I couldn’t move,” Kenin said.

She left the court for a medical timeout to get the leg wrapped while trailing 2-1 in the second set and wouldn't win another game.

“I wish I would have held that beautiful trophy,” she said afterward. “Yeah, it’s not easy standing (there) when you were so close to win the title and you lost it.”

___

7:10 p.m.

Andreas Mies and Kevin Krawietz succewssfully defended their French Open doubles title by beating U.S. Open champions Mate Pavic of Croatia and Bruno Soares of Brazil 6-3, 7-5.

The eighth-seeded German pair won on their second match point when Soares scooped a forehand into the net.

Krawietz’s forehand winner put the Germans up 6-5 and a break against the No. 7 seeds.

With Mies serving for the match, the duo missed one match point and saved two break points before closing out the win on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Mies fell onto his back and Krawietz sank to his knees in celebration.

___

6:10 p.m.

No. 1 seed Dylan Alcott of Australia beat No. 2 Andy Lapthorne of Britain 6-2, 6-2 to win the French Open men’s quad wheelchair title for the second time.

Alcott broke Lapthorne’s serve six times on the way to his 11th major title.

But another meeting between the top two seeds was much closer.

No. 1-seeded Dutch pair Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot beat No. 2s Yui Kamiji of Japan and Jordanne Whiley of Britain 7-6 (2), 3-6, 10-8 on their third match point to win the women’s wheelchair doubles title for the third straight year.

Kamiji won her fourth French Open title in the wheelchair singles on Friday.

___

5:40 p.m.

Dominic Stephan Stricker won the boys’ doubles title to clinch a French Open double after earlier winning the singles.

He teamed with Flavio Cobolli of Italy and the third-seeded pair won against eighth-seeded Bruno Oliveria and Natan Rodrigues of Brazil 6-2, 6-4.

The 18-year-old left-handed Stricker is the first Swiss player to win a boys’ singles major title since 2003 when Stan Wawrinka prevailed at Roland Garros.

There was another success for Italy as Eleonora Alvisi and Lisa Pigato won the girls' doubles.

The unseeded pair beat fifth-seeded Russians Maria Bondarenko and Diana Shnaider 7-6 (3), 6-4.

___

5 p.m.

Teen Iga Swiatek has become the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam title after beating fourth-seeded Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the French Open final.

The 19-year-old Swiatek did so without dropping a set.

Kenin was looking to win her second major title of the year after winning the Australian Open. She left the court for a few minutes to take a medical timeout at 2-1 down and came back with her left thigh heavily strapped.

Swiatek broke her for a 3-1 lead and secured a love hold for 4-1.

She won on her first match point with a forehand winner down the left of court which flew past Kenin.

___

4 p.m.

Polish teen Iga Swiatek won the first set 6-4 against fourth-seeded Sofia Kenin in the French Open final.

The 19-year-old Swiatek raced into a 3-0 lead in sunny but somewhat chilly conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier before Kenin rallied back for 3-3.

Both are in the final at Roland Garros for the first time.

Kenin is looking to win her second major title of the year after winning the Australian Open.

Swiatek is bidding to become the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam title.

One of her drop shots in the seventh game was so good that Kenin turned her back and didn't even bother chasing it.

Story continues