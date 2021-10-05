Latest status update for new Chiefs WR Josh Gordon, pre-Bills

The Buffalo Bills would have had their hands full facing the Kansas City Chiefs offense regardless of wide receiver Josh Gordon’s status.

But brining him into the fold could kick things up a notch and it appears there’s at least a chance that this will be the case in Week 5 when the Bills and Chiefs clash.

According to Chiefs Wire, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid has been non-committal in terms of Gordan’s status prior to facing the Bills. Gordon was signed just last week and, as expected, he did not play in Week 4.

“Yeah, I’m going to just see how he does this week and talk to him,” Reid told reporters on Monday. “I haven’t talked to him today, but we’ll just see kind of where he’s at and how he’s feeling. There’s a chance, but there’s a chance he’s not also. I’m going to just play it by ear and see how he feels. It’s really more of a comfort thing with the offense. I don’t want to put him in a bad situation out there.”

Naturally with a non-committal answer, things can be taken one of two ways. Considering that, it feels more like Reid not counting Gordon out of playing is a telling sign.

That combines with a report from last weekend via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Because of Gordon’s prior experience with Kansas City offensive coordinator Brad Childress, the two have a positive rapport. That has helped make Gordon comfortable learning the Chiefs offense, per the report.

Ultimately it depends on how well the 30-year-old former All-Pro learns the playbook in the end.

It sounds like there’s a chance that the Chiefs could potentially get a package of plays installed for Gordon ahead of Week 5 at the minimum.

KC could also just promote Gordon from their practice squad ahead of facing Buffalo, too.

If that is the case, we won’t know if Gordon is going to play until Saturday, one day before the showdown on Sunday Night Football.

Knowing the Bills, they might do their due diligence and prepare for Gordon regardless.

