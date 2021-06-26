The latest on what Spencer Dinwiddie is looking for in free agency

Spencer Dinwiddie has made it clear. He wants either “the bag” from the Brooklyn Nets, or to return home to Los Angeles and play for either the Lakers or the Clippers, per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

Dinwiddie has already declined his $12.3M player option offered by the Nets for next season so it’s clear that this bag the 28-year-old is looking for is worth more than that. Brooklyn may not offer that because they are still deciding on what other free agents to bring back such as Bruce Brown, Blake Griffin and Jeff Green. If they decide to bring just two of these players back it’s less likely there will be a satisfying offer left to give Dinwiddie.

Source: Spencer Dinwiddie wants the bag or he wants to go home. Notebook for @NYDNSports/@NYDailyNews – New intel on Dinwiddie's looming free agency, Kemba Walker's status in Oklahoma City, and updates on the Nets' assistant coaching carousel.https://t.co/WULEdvGmIK — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) June 24, 2021

It’s going to be a difficult decision for sure, but expect the Nets guard to end up returning home to Los Angeles. The Lakers are in need of a point guard at the moment and Dinwiddie would fit right in. As for the Clippers, they aren’t in need of a point guard considering their three point guards are performing well at the moment in the Western Conference Finals: Rajon Rondo, Reggie Jackson and Patrick Beverly.