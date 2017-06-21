The latest setback for Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval? Ear infection

The Kung Fu Panda’s tumultuous tenure in Beantown continues.

Due to an inner ear-infection in his left ear, the Red Sox placed third basemen Pablo Sandoval on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.

As a result of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement agreed upon this past offseason, the 15-day disabled list was amended to the 10-day disabled list in the hopes that organizations would be more cautious with minor injuries to their players. It is likely that injuries similar to that of Sandoval’s, under the former provision, would not have resulted in a disabled list designation.

In any case, it is another bleak turn in Sandoval’s career with the Red Sox after signing a hefty five-year, $95-million deal back in 2014. The former World Series MVP has battled weight problems throughout his career and is hitting just .212 on the year and has already missed 31 games with a sprained right knee.

Pablo Sandoval is back on the DL for the Boston Red Sox. (AP Images) More

In his three years with the club, he’s hit a disappointing .237 with 14 homers and 59 RBIs in 161 total games.

Manager John Farrell has had to deal with a bevy of injuries in his infield in recent weeks. In addition to the Sandoval injury, first baseman Mitch Moreland is suffering from a fractured big toe and second basement Dustin Pedroia is dealing with bruised ribs after getting drilled by a 92 mph fastball on Sunday night in Houston.

In response to these injury issues, the Red Sox optioned reliever Austin Maddox to Triple-A Pawtucket and recalled infielders Sam Travis and Devin Marrero.

The club enters Tuesday trailing the first place New York Yankees by just half a game in the uber-competitive American League East.