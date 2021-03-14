The Latest on Selection Sunday: Louisville out, Pitino in

The Associated Press
·5 min read
  • Iona head coach Rick Pitino walks off the court after Iona won an NCAA college basketball game against Fairfield during the finals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Illinois's Ayo Dosunmu celebrates as he cuts the net after Illinois defeated Ohio State in overtime of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Colgate players celebrate beating Loyola (Md.), in an NCAA college basketball game in the finals of the Patriot League tournament, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Hamilton, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
1 / 3

MAAC Iona Fairfield Basketball

Iona head coach Rick Pitino walks off the court after Iona won an NCAA college basketball game against Fairfield during the finals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The latest from the NCAA Tournament's Selection Sunday (all times EDT):

___

6:55 p.m.

Louisville was the first left out of the field of 68, but former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino is back in the NCAA Tournament —- this time with Iona.

Pitino was fired by Louisville in 2017 as part of the fallout from the FBI investigation into college basketball. He was hired by Iona College, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference school in New Rochelle, New York, last year.

Pitino is the fifth coach to lead five teams to the NCAA Tournament, joining Lon Kruger and Tuby Smith.

The Gaels are a No. 15 seed and will face Alabama in the first round in the East Region.

Louisville will be the first replacement team if one is needed in the field because of COVID-19 issues.

___

6:42 p.m.

Michigan is the top seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament, giving the Big Ten two No. 1s in the field of 68 teams along with Illinois.

The region also includes a marquee matchup in the First Four involving two of the biggest names in college basketball: Michigan State and UCLA play Thursday.

Louisville, Colorado State, Saint Louis and Mississippi were the first four teams left out and those teams will be on standby to replace any team from a multi-bid league that has to withdraw because of COVID-19 issues.

___

6:32 p.m.

Illinois is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament and could face Loyola-Chicago in round two. Loyola, which made a memorable Final Four run in 2018, is back in the NCAAs for a third straight tournament.

Syracuse is the No. 11 team in the Midwest Region, one of several bubble teams to get good news during the bracket reveal. Utah State is the No. 11 seed in the South. Drake, which lost the Missouri Valley Conference title game to Loyola, earned an at-large bid, but the Bulldogs will have to play Wichita State in a First Four game Thursday.

___

6:22 p.m.

Baylor is the top seed in the South in the NCAA Tournament and could face either North Carolina or Wisconsin in the second round. The Bears are a No. 1 seed for the first time. Gonzaga is the top seed in the West, a region that includes both Virginia and Kansas, two teams that had to withdraw from their conferences tournaments because of COVID-19 issues.

Colgate, which locked up its spot in the Patriot League title game earlier Sunday, will face third-seeded Arkansas as an intriguing No. 14 seed. Colgate is one of the top scoring teams in the country.

___

6:16 p.m.

Gonzaga is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. After a year without March Madness, the bracket is back. The pandemic forced the cancelation of the tournament by the NCAA last year. This year, the entire field is heading to Indianapolis, which hosting the whole tournament this year. Starting with the First Four on Thursday, every game will be played in Indiana. The first round will be played Friday and Saturday.

Virginia is the No, 4 seed in the West Regional. The Cavaliers were the champions in 2019 and there was some concern that COVID-19 issues might keep them out of the NCAAs after they had to withdraw from the ACC tournament.

___

5:40 p.m.

No. 7 Houston won the the American Athletic Conference championship and gave a boost to a bunch of bubble teams in the process.

The Cougars routed Cincinnati in the AAC final, ending the Bearcats hope of slipping into the NCAA Tournament field of 68 as an automatic qualifier.

The Big Ten championship between No. 3 Illinois and No. 9 Ohio State was winding down. The full bracket is scheduled to begin being unveiled around 6 p.m.

___

3:45 p.m.

Alabama, St. Bonaventure and Colgate locked up automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament by winning conference championships a few hours before the field of 68 was revealed.

Selection Sunday featured five conference tournament title games as a undercard to the main event starting around 6 p.m. EDT: the unveiling of the NCAA bracket.

There were no potential “bid stealers” in the early games.

No. 6 Alabama won the Southeastern Conference by beating LSU, but the Tigers are in good shape to earn an at-large bid. The Crimson Tide made their case for a No. 1 seed with an 80-79 victory.

St. Bonaventure beat VCU to win the Atlantic 10’s automatic bid as the top seed in the conference. The Rams went into the game expected to be on the right side of the bubble no matter the result, but they’ll have to wait a few hours to make it official.

Colgate earned the Patriot League’s automatic bid by beating Loyola Maryland.

Still to be played was the Big Ten Conference championship game between No. 3 Illinois and No. 9 Ohio State and the American Athletic Conference championship between No. 7 Houston and Cincinnati, which needs to win to get in the NCAA field. The Bearcats could put the tournament hopes of bubbles team such as Syracuse, Utah State and Mississippi in jeopardy.

There are 38 at-large selections available and the NCAA’s deadline for teams to inform the selection committee that they would not be able to compete in the tournament passed Saturday night with no schools dropping out.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Recommended Stories

  • Alabama earns No. 2 seed, will face Iona in first round of NCAA tournament

    Alabama basketball will be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament where it will open up against No. 15 seed Iona

  • Purdue lands No. 4 seed to NCAA Tournament; North Texas up first

    USA Today Sports Following a surprisingly successful 18-9 season to this point and a fourth-place finish in the rough-and-tumble Big Ten, Purdue landed a No. 4 seed to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

  • NCAA tournament bracket: Play the USA TODAY bracket game

    Access a printable bracket, create pools to play with your friends, and enter for a chance to win prizes.

  • The Latest on Selection Sunday: Michigan is top seed in East

    Michigan is the top seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament, giving the Big Ten two No. 1s in the field of 68 teams along with Illinois. The region also includes a marquee matchup in the First Four involving two of the biggest names in college basketball: Michigan State and UCLA play Thursday. Louisville, Colorado State, Saint Louis and Mississippi were the first four teams left out and those teams will be on standby to replace any team from a multi-bid league that has to withdraw because of COVID-19 issues.

  • Reaction: Oregon State Returns To The Dance

    PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!With the Oregon State men's basketball team officially in March Madness following its Pac-12 Championship over Colorado, BeaversEdge.com gives you the complete reaction from the win! The NCAA Tournament Selection Show will air at 3 p.

  • No. 3 Illinois beats No. 9 Ohio State to take Big Ten title

    Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu both scored 16 points, both grabbed nine rebounds and both made key plays in overtime to give No. 3 Illinois a 91-88 victory over No. 9 Ohio State on Sunday for its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2005. Cockburn made the go-ahead free throw with 1:39 to play, Dosunmu made a 15-footer with 50 seconds to go and the Illini (23-6) sealed it at the free-throw line. Illinois has won seven straight overall, six in a row over top-10 foes and 14 of its last 15 overall to claim the conference's automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

  • NCAA tournament bracket live updates: App. State gets a First Four game, UNC an 8 seed

    Who’s the favorite to win the whole thing?

  • Where Michigan basketball, Michigan State stand as Selection Sunday begins

    Both Michigan and Michigan State are likely to make the NCAA's field of 68 men's basketball teams. But where will the teams fall?

  • Ayo Dosunmu is ready to bring Illinois to the top in school’s first NCAA Tournament since 2013

    Yahoo Sports College Basketball writer Krysten Peek spoke with Illinois PG and Wooden Award Candidate Ayo Dosunmu about coming back to lead the Fighting Illini in his junior season, the pressure of leading Illinois to its first NCAA tournament since 2013, and his relationship with coach Brad Underwood.

  • When is March Madness 2021: Dates, schedule, locations for NCAA men’s tournament

    After a year-long hiatus, the 2021 NCAA DI men’s basketball tournament is finally here. See below for all you need to know including the schedule, competition venues, and find out whether or not fans will be allowed to attend games. Where will the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament take place? This year all games will take

  • UNC gets an 8 seed, will face Wisconsin in first round of the NCAA basketball tournament

    After the Tar Heels’ play in the ACC tournament, it’s not out of the question to believe they can make a run.

  • USC learns NCAA tournament draw as bracket revealed

    For the first time since 2017, the USC basketball team is headed to the NCAA tournament. There was no suspense about that entering the tournament selection show Sunday -- this has arguably been the best of coach Andy Enfield's eight seasons with the program. The only question was where the Trojans would be seeded and who'd they'd play first.

  • 5 biggest decisions facing the NCAA men's tournament selection committee

    Is Illinois a No. 1 seed? How will COVID-19 impact this year's seeding? Here are the key questions facing the selection committee this season.

  • Baylor beats West Virginia 76-50 for Big 12 crown

    No. 6 Baylor defeated West Virginia 76-50 Sunday behind 18 points and 11 rebounds from Queen Egbo to win the Big 12 Tournament.

  • Illinois vs Ohio State Best Bets, Odds

    OSU and Illinois meet for the third time this season, a title match for the Big Ten Championship. Illinois is hot, winning 13 of the last 14 games. (Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Marshall basketball lands Georgia forward Wyatt Fricks

    Soon after extending an offer to Georgia forward Wyatt Fricks, Marshall basketball has landed a verbal commitment from the intriguing hardwood talent.Fricks on Sunday announced his pledge to head coach Dan D'Antoni and the Thunder Herd hoops program.

  • No. 6 Alabama basketball wins its first SEC tournament title since 1991

    For the first time in 30 years, Alabama basketball is bringing the SEC tournament trophy back to Tuscaloosa.

  • Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players On OSU Loss, Livers Injury

    INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, freshman center Hunter Dickinson and junior forward Brandon Johns discussed their team's one-point loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, and also touched on the impact of senior forward Isaiah Livers being out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his foot.

  • U-M a No. 1 Seed, Will Face Play-In Winner Mt. St. Mary's or Texas Southern

    Juwan Howard has led Michigan to its first NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed since he and his Fab Five teammates did it in

  • No. 7 Houston takes AAC tourney with 91-54 win over Cincy

    Quentin Grimes scored 21 points with five 3-pointers, Marcus Sasser had 16 points and No. 7 Houston beat Cincinnati 91-54 on Sunday in the third consecutive American Athletic Conference tournament championship game between the two teams. The Cougars (24-3) were a lock for their 22nd NCAA Tournament berth even before leading the entire game to win their first conference tournament title since 2010, when they were still in Conference USA, and five seasons before Kelvin Sampson became their coach. DeJon Jarreau, two days after a triple-double in the quarterfinal round, hit a 3-pointer for the first basket of the game to put to Cougars ahead to stay.