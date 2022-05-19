Latest Rutgers football offer goes out to class of 2024 athlete Jaylan Hornsby

Wide receiver Jaylan Hornsby got an offer from Rutgers football on Wednesday night, the sophomore tweeting about the news.

A wide receiver at Overbook High School (Pine Hill, N.J.), Hornsby has Power Five offers from Illinois, Maryland, Michigan and Penn State in addition to Rutgers.

He is currently unranked by either Rivals or 247Sports.

Last season in three games played, he led Overbrook in receiving with 64.7 yards per game. He also had four total touchdowns, including a rushing touchdown (Hornsby was second on the team with 25.3 rushing yards per game).

Related

After Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp, P.J. Barr returns back to coaching at Rutgers

Hornsby also averaged 90 all-purpose yards last season, the second-best on his team.

Hornsby also plays basketball at Overbook, who went 21-5 last year on the hardcourt.

Related

Video: nine-year old Yazeed Haynes, now a Rutgers football commit, was a grown man when making this tackle

Rutgers has sent out a flurry of 2024 offers, most notably to several promising quarterback prospects including Daniel Kaelin and Ryan Puglisi.