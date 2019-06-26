How latest Rockets trade rumor could impact Celtics' offseason originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Houston Rockets don't have much salary cap space and are looking for ways to change that, and one avenue reportedly being explored is unloading the contracts of center Clint Capela, guard Eric Gordon and forward P.J. Tucker to teams able to absorb their cap hits.

What is the goal for the Rockets in doing this? It involves their pursuit of a potential Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Reporting w/ @ZachLowe: Houston's offering Clint Capela, Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker individually to teams w/ space to absorb salary. Rockets trying for best available first-rounder for any of those three, hoping to redirect pick to Philly in pursuit of Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2019

The Boston Celtics and Rockets reportedly checked in about a Capela trade at some point over the last few weeks. Boston could have around $34 million in salary cap space early in free agency -- more than enough to acquire any of these three Rockets players.

A Capela move does make sense for the C's when you consider the fact their talent and depth in the frontcourt is pretty weak right now after the Aron Baynes trade with the Phoenix Suns, as well as the possibility of veteran forward Al Horford leaving the team in free agency.

Capela is only 25 years old and coming off an impressive 2018-19 season during which he averaged 16.6 points and 12.7 rebounds per game for Houston. The young center still has four years and around $70 million remaining on his contract, and if the Celtics took on his salary without sending any to Houston, it would make adding a top-tier free agent very difficult or impossible to pull off.

The Celtics reportedly are seriously interested in signing Charlotte Hornets free agent point guard Kemba Walker, who will command a max contract worth more than $30 million per season. Pursuing Walker is a smarter move for the C's than making a trade for Capela because the Hornets star simply is a better player, and there should be a good amount of veteran centers available this summer for the Celtics to target if they use most of their cap space on a different position.

Luckily for the Rockets, there are many teams, in addition to the Celtics, that project to have a lot of salary cap space this summer. Capela, Tucker and Gordon also are really good players who would help any team hoping to contend for a playoff spot next season. Gordon, in particular, might be the most attractive player of the three because he's on an expiring contract, shoots well from 3-point range and can start or fill a sixth man role.

The Celtics should target Walker first, but if they are unable to land the Hornets star, a trade for Capela or Gordon wouldn't be a bad backup plan.

