Latest on reports of planned Arsenal bid for Osimhen

Arsenal are not currently considering a bid for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen despite the recent media links, according to a report.

UDINE, ITALY: Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli looks on during the Serie A TIM match between Udinese Calcio and SSC Napoli at Dacia Arena on May 06, 2024. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen once again in recent days, but Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider claims the Gunners are not currently considering a bid.

O’Rourke adds that Osimhen does have admirers at Arsenal, but his price tag is viewed as prohibitive.

The striker has a £113m release clause, and it’s believed Napoli would accept an offer of around £90m, but even that is too much for the Gunners.

NAPLES, ITALY: Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli looks disappointed during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Bologna FC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on May 11, 2024. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

The recent reports on Arsenal’s interest in Osimhen had mostly come from the Italian media, with Ciro Venerato of RAI claiming the Gunners were ready to make an offer.

Venerato added that Chelsea had cooled their interest in the striker, and Napoli were open to negotiations, hoping to bolster Antonio Conte’s summer transfer fund.

That followed Gianluca Di Marzio’s report from earlier this month that only Arsenal are currently in the mix for Osimhen, though he did stress that even the Gunners were a long way from meeting the player’s release clause.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group C football match Napoli vs Sporting Braga at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples on December 12, 2023. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Yet the story has never been picked up by reliable sources in the English media, and O’Rourke’s report now suggests it doesn’t have much weight.

Osimhen scored 17 goals and assisted four in 32 games this season amid a couple of injury setbacks and his month-long run to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.