Latest report says it’s “widely anticipated” Brunson will leave Mavericks for Knicks

The New York Knicks have found their point guard.

While the Dallas Mavericks need to find a new No. 2 to take some of the load off Luka Doncic.

Starting before Draft night, the Knicks have been making moves to clear out cap space to make a big offer to free agent point guard Jalen Brunson (with more moves to come). The thought was they could make a four-year, $100 million offer, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported it will be more like $110 million.

While the Mavericks can match that financially — owner Mark Cuban said he would open up the checkbook to keep Brunson in Dallas — it looks like Brunson is choosing the bright lights of New York City.

At this point, it's widely anticipated that Jalen Brunson will go to the Knicks on a four-year deal in excess of $100M. It remains to be seen how New York will clear the rest of the necessary cap space and whether the Mavs can work a sign-and-trade to recoup assets. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 28, 2022

The Knicks can make an official offer when free agency opens at 6 p.m. Eastern on Thursday (June 30).

Momentum has been building toward Brunson on the Knicks for weeks, but New York signaled its intent much earlier. Knicks powerbroker William Wesley and coach Tom Thibodeau showed up and sat courtside for the Mavericks’ first playoff game in Utah (Donovan Mitchell, who also has been rumored to be of interest to the Knicks, was playing as well).

Brunson averaged 16.3 points and 5.8 assists a game this season, but stepped up in the playoffs — especially when Doncic had to miss a few games against the Jazz — and averaged 21.6 points a game.

It was clear this past season the Knicks needed that kind of shot-creating, floor general to take some of the pressure off of R.J. Barrett and Julius Randle. New York found one.

Now the Mavericks need to find another.

