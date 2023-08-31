The latest report on Ohio State and their chances with 2024 5-star Dominick McKinley

Ohio State Football would love to add another defensive end to their 2024 recruiting class and one of their top targets is set to commit tomorrow.

Louisiana’s Dominick McKinley will select from five schools; LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and the Buckeyes. The 6-foot, 6-inch, 280-pound lineman has officially visited every school on his final list aside from his home state Tigers.

In the most recent report on McKinley’s choice, 247Sports Steve Wiltfong says that he is down to three schools (subscription required), and one of those isn’t Ohio State. The insider believes that the teams that have the best shot at landing a commitment form the No. 7 defensive lineman and 38th overall recruit according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings are LSU, Texas and Texas A&M.

It seems as if the Buckeyes won’t be getting a BOOM! during their season opening contests against Indiana on Saturday.

