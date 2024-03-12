Latest report on Justin Fields' trade market isn't great for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The legal tampering period of NFL free agency is more than 24 hours old and Justin Fields is still a member of the Chicago Bears.

The 2021 first-round pick has been seen as a trade candidate ever since the Bears locked up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which they could use to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams -- the top prospect in the class.

A bunch of teams were connected to Fields through actual rumors or speculation over the last few months, but most of them have gone in a different direction.

This is bad news for the Bears, who might not get anywhere near the type of compensation they originally hoped for in a trade involving Fields.

What's the latest on Fields' trade market? Here's what ESPN's Adam Schefter said Tuesday on First Take.

"Justin Fields was connected to Atlanta. Never happened. They went and signed Kirk Cousins. He was connected to Pittsburgh. They landed Russell Wilson. He was connected to Las Vegas. They got Gardner Minshew. So all the places that have come up in connection to Justin Fields have looked to other places," Schefter said.

"What's amazing to me about this is that Justin Fields is due to make $2.7 million this upcoming season. So there are teams out there that would rather pay all these other quarterbacks than Justin Fields. It doesn't look like there's a starting job out there at this particular moment. The teams that are looking at him would be looking at him as a backup. And would Chicago then get the value that it wants? And what does Chicago do about that? This right now is an ongoing situation."

The New England Patriots were a trendy pick as a potential Fields destination, but after agreeing to sign veteran Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal worth $8 million on Monday, the AFC East franchise no longer seems like a logical landing spot for the Bears quarterback.

Fields completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 2,562 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 16 games for the Bears last season. He also ran for 657 yards and four scores.