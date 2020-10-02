Latest Rams-Giants odds: Betting line moving further in L.A’s favor

After being underdogs in the first three games of the season, the Los Angeles Rams will be anything but that on Sunday against the Giants. Only one game in Week 4 has a more lopsided spread than Rams-Giants, and it involves another NFC East team, too: the Ravens over Washington.

After opening the week as 12.5-point favorites against the Giants, the Rams are favored by even more as of Friday morning. At BetMGM, Los Angeles is a 13.5-point favorite over New York, which is only a half-point less than Baltimore’s line over Washington.

The over/under in Rams-Giants opened at 48.5 points, but that line has dropped by one point to 47.5. The money line has Los Angeles at -834, meaning you’d have to bet $834 on the Rams to win $100.

No other game in Week 4 has a spread larger than seven points, which puts the Rams and Ravens on another level spread-wise. It’s easy to see why both are huge favorites, given the way they’ve each played through three weeks and how their opponents have performed, too.

The Rams have been favored by at least 10 points eight times since Sean McVay became head coach in 2017, and they went on to win seven of those games, covering the spread six times.

